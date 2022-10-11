Editor's note: If you have a listing you would like included in our calendar, email eblaisdell@northofboston.com.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 12
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Groundwork Lawrence Summer Farmers Market
Wednesdays through October 29
10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, 155 Haverhill Street
Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
NEWBURYPORT: Art Exhibit
“Grow Your Dreams” on view through October 16
Tues.-Sat., 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sun., 1-5 p.m.
Newburyport Art Association, 65 Water Street
Info: 978-465-8769 / www.newburyportart.org
SALEM: Wednesday Lunchtime Knitters
New faces always welcome!
11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Info: Laura Stevens, 603-898-7064 / lstevens@kelleylibrary.org
ANDOVER: Green Heating and Cooling for your Home (Virtual)
Join Bob Zogg, from the HeatSmart Alliance, for a discussion of heat pumps.
12-1 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Bereavement Support Group
6 weeks, October 12 and 26, November 9 and 23, December 7 and 21
1-2:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Space is limited.
Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga
Gentle stretching with breathing techniques
Mondays and Wednesdays
1 p.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
HAVERHILL: Felted Pumpkins (Ages 13-18)
Learn how to needle felt wool, using a barbed needle and step-by-step instructions from Pop up Art School. You'll sculpt two pumpkins: one in orange and one in white. You’ll leave the class with the knowledge and basic supplies you need to continue felting on your own!
4-5:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Registration required: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
SALEM: Non-Fiction Book Group
Currently discussing “The End of Everything (Astrophysically Speaking)” by Katie Mack
4-5 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Info: Paul Giblin, 603-898-7064 / pgiblin@kelleylibrary.org
HAVERHILL: Dinner with Governor Baker
Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual dinner with Gov. Charlie Baker
5:30 p.m., Michael’s Function Hall, 12 Alpha Street
Tickets: $125 per person or $1200 per table
Info/tickets: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com
DERRY: Active Parenting Series: The First Five Years (Virtual)
October 12, 19 and 26, 6-8 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room
Cost: $35 (book included)
Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext. 124
DERRY: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)
Wednesdays
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / www.urteachers.org
DERRY: Educational Seminar: Estate Planning
This seminar is designed to demystify the process of estate planning. Attorney Ted Beasley will answer your questions and empower you to make the decisions that are right for you.
6:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
ANDOVER: Critique Group (Virtual)
A group for adults who write or illustrate children’s books. The group meets monthly to provide constructive advice and feedback on each other’s works in progress.
7-9 p.m. Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Saving Our National Treasure – The People’s Postal Service
7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 13
WINDHAM: Doggie Costume Parade
Dress up with your dog and join in on the parade! Or, just come and watch!
All day, Griffin Park, 101 Range Road
NORTH ANDOVER: Woodcarving Group
All levels welcome.
Meets on Thursdays
9-11:45 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.go
ANDOVER: Discover Your Past Genealogy Club
Meets on the 2nd Thursday of the month
9:30-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info/register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic
Thursdays
10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
NORTH ANDOVER: Zumba Gold
Designed for the older active adult a person who hasn’t been exercising in a long time or individuals who may be limited physically.
Thursdays
10 a.m. Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Cost: $1 donation per class requested
Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Gentle Movement – Go with the Flow
A gentle but energizing total body workout
Thursdays
11 a.m. Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Cost: $1 donation per class requested
Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Monthly Movie Screening
“Where the Crawdads Sing”
1 p.m. Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ANDOVER: Parkinson’s Disease Support Group
Discussion to include “What's new for Medication & Research for Parkinson's Disease”
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-820 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: Author Talk
Local author Jose Ramirez will be at the library for an in-person author talk about his book "Defining Moments."
7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Writers Group
2nd Thursday of the month
In this writing workshop, participants take turns submitting original pieces of any genre. The group reads several submissions during a month, sharing genuine feedback, constructive criticism and encouragement at the next meeting.
7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
GROVELAND: The Forgotten Nations: Native Tribes of New England (Virtual)
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Register for link: 978-373-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Toastmasters (Virtual)
Improve your Speaking Skills! Gain confidence in Interviews! Get comfortable in General Conversations!
Meets the 2nd and 4th Thursdays of every month
7 p.m., via Zoom
Register for link: www.merrimack-toastmasters.org
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14
NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders
Tuesdays and Fridays. Attendance both days is required.
10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Cost: $1 donation per class is requested
Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
METHUEN: Lawrence Farmers Market
Groundwork Lawrence Summer Market
Fridays through October
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway, Route 28
Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
METHUEN: Photography Class
6-weeks, October 14, 21, 28 and November 4, 10, 18
10-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Cost: $20
Preregistration required: 978-983-8825 / www.cityofmethuen.net
GROVELAND: Outdoor Yoga
Fridays
10:45 a.m. on the Town Hall lawn
Cost: $5 per class
Inclement weather location: Town Hall meeting room
Info: 978-372-1101
DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library
Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)
CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.
No registration required.
11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org
ANDOVER: Intro to Zentangle
Fridays, October 14, 21, 28 and November 4
Zentangle is a process of drawing structured patterns one stroke at a time, on a small square piece of paper.
1-3 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Cost: $25 for 4-weeks
Registration required: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
SANDOWN: Red Cross Blood Drive
1-6 p.m., Sandown Fire Station, 316 Main Street
Register for an appointment, 1-800-RED-CROSS
