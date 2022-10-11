Editor's note: If you have a listing you would like included in our calendar, email eblaisdell@northofboston.com    

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 12

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Groundwork Lawrence Summer Farmers Market

Wednesdays through October 29

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, 155 Haverhill Street

Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket

NEWBURYPORT: Art Exhibit

“Grow Your Dreams” on view through October 16

Tues.-Sat., 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sun., 1-5 p.m.

Newburyport Art Association, 65 Water Street

Info: 978-465-8769 / www.newburyportart.org

SALEM: Wednesday Lunchtime Knitters

New faces always welcome!

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Info: Laura Stevens, 603-898-7064 / lstevens@kelleylibrary.org

ANDOVER: Green Heating and Cooling for your Home (Virtual)

Join Bob Zogg, from the HeatSmart Alliance, for a discussion of heat pumps.

12-1 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Bereavement Support Group

6 weeks, October 12 and 26, November 9 and 23, December 7 and 21

1-2:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Space is limited.

Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga

Gentle stretching with breathing techniques

Mondays and Wednesdays

1 p.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

HAVERHILL: Felted Pumpkins (Ages 13-18)

Learn how to needle felt wool, using a barbed needle and step-by-step instructions from Pop up Art School. You'll sculpt two pumpkins: one in orange and one in white. You’ll leave the class with the knowledge and basic supplies you need to continue felting on your own!

4-5:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Registration required: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

SALEM: Non-Fiction Book Group

Currently discussing “The End of Everything (Astrophysically Speaking)” by Katie Mack

4-5 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Info: Paul Giblin, 603-898-7064 / pgiblin@kelleylibrary.org

HAVERHILL: Dinner with Governor Baker

Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual dinner with Gov. Charlie Baker

5:30 p.m., Michael’s Function Hall, 12 Alpha Street

Tickets: $125 per person or $1200 per table

Info/tickets: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com

DERRY: Active Parenting Series: The First Five Years (Virtual)

October 12, 19 and 26, 6-8 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room

Cost: $35 (book included)

Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext. 124

DERRY: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)

Wednesdays

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / www.urteachers.org

DERRY: Educational Seminar: Estate Planning

This seminar is designed to demystify the process of estate planning. Attorney Ted Beasley will answer your questions and empower you to make the decisions that are right for you.

6:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

ANDOVER: Critique Group (Virtual)

A group for adults who write or illustrate children’s books. The group meets monthly to provide constructive advice and feedback on each other’s works in progress.

7-9 p.m. Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Saving Our National Treasure – The People’s Postal Service

7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 13

WINDHAM:  Doggie Costume Parade

Dress up with your dog and join in on the parade! Or, just come and watch!

All day, Griffin Park, 101 Range Road

www.sarlnh.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Woodcarving Group

All levels welcome.

Meets on Thursdays

9-11:45 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.go

ANDOVER: Discover Your Past Genealogy Club

Meets on the 2nd Thursday of the month

9:30-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info/register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic

Thursdays

10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

NORTH ANDOVER: Zumba Gold

Designed for the older active adult a person who hasn’t been exercising in a long time or individuals who may be limited physically.

Thursdays

10 a.m. Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Cost: $1 donation per class requested

Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NEWBURYPORT: Art Exhibit

“Grow Your Dreams” on view through October 16

Tues.-Sat., 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sun., 1-5 p.m.

Newburyport Art Association, 65 Water Street

Info: 978-465-8769 / www.newburyportart.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Gentle Movement – Go with the Flow

A gentle but energizing total body workout

Thursdays

11 a.m. Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Cost: $1 donation per class requested

Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Monthly Movie Screening

“Where the Crawdads Sing”

1 p.m. Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ANDOVER: Parkinson’s Disease Support Group

Discussion to include “What's new for Medication & Research for Parkinson's Disease”

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-820 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: Author Talk

Local author Jose Ramirez will be at the library for an in-person author talk about his book "Defining Moments."

7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Writers Group

2nd Thursday of the month

In this writing workshop, participants take turns submitting original pieces of any genre. The group reads several submissions during a month, sharing genuine feedback, constructive criticism and encouragement at the next meeting.

7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

GROVELAND: The Forgotten Nations: Native Tribes of New England (Virtual)

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Register for link: 978-373-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Toastmasters (Virtual)

Improve your Speaking Skills! Gain confidence in Interviews! Get comfortable in General Conversations!

Meets the 2nd and 4th Thursdays of every month

7 p.m., via Zoom

Register for link: www.merrimack-toastmasters.org

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14

NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders

Tuesdays and Fridays. Attendance both days is required.

10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Cost: $1 donation per class is requested

Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

METHUEN: Lawrence Farmers Market

Groundwork Lawrence Summer Market

Fridays through October

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway, Route 28

Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket

METHUEN: Photography Class

6-weeks, October 14, 21, 28 and November 4, 10, 18

10-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Cost: $20

Preregistration required: 978-983-8825 / www.cityofmethuen.net

GROVELAND: Outdoor Yoga

Fridays

10:45 a.m. on the Town Hall lawn

Cost: $5 per class

Inclement weather location: Town Hall meeting room

Info: 978-372-1101

DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library

Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)

CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.

No registration required.

11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org

NEWBURYPORT: Art Exhibit

“Grow Your Dreams” on view through October 16

Tues.-Sat., 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sun., 1-5 p.m.

Newburyport Art Association, 65 Water Street

Info: 978-465-8769 / www.newburyportart.org

ANDOVER: Intro to Zentangle

Fridays, October 14, 21, 28 and November 4

Zentangle is a process of drawing structured patterns one stroke at a time, on a small square piece of paper.

1-3 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Cost: $25 for 4-weeks

Registration required: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

SANDOWN: Red Cross Blood Drive

1-6 p.m., Sandown Fire Station, 316 Main Street

Register for an appointment, 1-800-RED-CROSS

Trending Video

Recommended for you