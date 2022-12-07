Editor's note: If you have a listing you would like included in our calendar, email eblaisdell@northofboston.com    

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 8

ANDOVER: Discover Your Past Genealogy Club

Meets on the 2nd Thursday of the month

9:30-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info/register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic

Thursdays

10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ATKINSON: Community Knitters

Thursdays

10 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

HAVERHILL: Festival of Trees

Children’s Scavenger Hunt - All Day! Holiday Movie Night with 2 shows: 4 and 6:30 p.m. Free screening of a holiday movie included with festival admission.

12-8 p.m., Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water Street

Cost: $7 Adults, $5 Seniors, $3 Children (ages 6-17); under age 5 are free

Info: 978-374-4626 / info@buttonwoods.org

ATKINSON: Creating Holiday Greeting & Gift Card Holders

The library will provide pre-cut materials, embellishments and support so you can create 9 unique cards and 2 gift card holders to give to friends and family.

12:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Cost: $20

Must register and prepay: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.org

METHUEN: Holiday Concert

The Happy Hearts Chorus will present “Christmas Time in Methuen” with a special appearance from Santa!

1 p.m., Methuen Senior Center, 77 Lowell Street

Cost: In lieu of admission, please contribute a nonperishable item for a donation to a local food pantry.

Info: 978-983-8825

ANDOVER: Parkinson’s Disease Support Group

Stephanie Gentle, OTR/L & Emily Griffiths, Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of New England will present on “Rehabilitation & Exercise.”

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

HAVERHILL: Cookie Decorating (Grades 6-12)

Each participant will decorate a snowman, a Christmas tree, a gingerbread person, and a snowflake cookie!

4 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373- 1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

ANDOVER: Upstairs Downstairs Blanchard House Tour

On this tour through the 203-year old Blanchard House, home to the Andover Center for History and Culture, you’ll hear about the history and architectural details of the house and stories about the Blanchard family and other residents.

5-6:30 p.m., Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main Street

Cost: $5 or pay what you like

Note: The tour involves a considerable amount of standing, climbing stairs, and moving through tight spaces.

Must register: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org

WINDHAM: Modern Widows Club Meeting

Meets on the 2nd Thursday of each month

The mission is to serve to empower widows to lean into life, build resilience and make a positive difference in the world.

5:30-8 p.m., Northstar Financial Planning, 112 Range Road

Cost: Free of charge for you and a guest

Info: Robin Young: 603-458-2776 / www.eventbrite

ATKINSON: ‘12,000 Years Ago in the Granite State’

Presenter, Robert Goodby, is a professor of Anthropology at Franklin Pierce University. He holds a PH.D. in Anthropology from Brown University and has spent the last 30 years studying Native American archaeological sites in New England.

6 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: www.kimballlibrary.com

METHUEN: Candles of Remembrance (Virtual)

All are welcome to come illuminate a light in memory of a loved one. The illuminated lights will serve as symbols of warmth, hope, celebration, and support for one another.

6 p.m., via Zoom, Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway

Register for link: www.careathome.org/candles

METHUEN: Veterans Party

Join fellow veterans for holiday cheer, light hors d’oeuvres, and piano music.

6-8 p.m., Merrimack Valley Golf Course, 210 Howe Street

Must register: 978-983-8585

HAVERHILL: Living Trusts, Avoiding Probate Court, Protecting your Assets

In this presentation, Attorney Gerald Shyavitz will discuss living trusts, avoiding probate court, protecting your assets, and much more. He will also provide useful handouts.

6:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373- 1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

ANDOVER: Writers Group

2nd Thursday of the month

In this writing workshop, participants take turns submitting original pieces of any genre. The group reads several submissions during a month, sharing genuine feedback, constructive criticism and encouragement at the next meeting.

7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ATKINSON: Author Discussion (Virtual)

“She’s On The Case” - an Evening With Mystery Writers Sulati Gentill, Hank Phillippi Ryan and Eva Jurczyk.

7 p.m., via Zoom, Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Register for link: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.org

DERRY: Intro to Jewish Genealogy (Virtual and In-person)

Isabel Danforth will demonstrate how to use JewishGen.org to get information about possible ancestors. She will answer questions and will do a search for someone who is participating.

7 p.m., via Zoom or in-person at Etz Hayim Synagogue, 1½Hood Road

Register for link: office@etzhayim.org

Info: 603-895-6120 / soreffs15@aol.com


GROVELAND: An Evening with Mystery Writers (Virtual)

Mystery Writers will include Sulari Gentill, Hank Phillippi Ryan, and Eva Jurczyk.

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Register for link: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

HAVERHILL: MARK209: Christmas from the Heart of Nashville

Features traditional Christmas songs, favorite carols, comic selections, new added features, and of course, their own brand of comical banter.

7 p.m., New Life Christian AOG

Admission is taken at the door and a love offering will be collected.

Info: 603-329-6047

LAWRENCE: Mayor Brian DePena's Annual Christmas Party

Come celebrate the Christmas holiday with Lawrence Mayor Brian DePena and local officials with music, dinner, refreshments, raffles, 50/50 amd a special visit from Santa.

7-10 p.m., 1 Market Street

Cost: $50 in advance, $60 at the door

Info: www.eventbrite.com

METHUEN: LGBTQ+ Book Discussion Group (18+)

December's book is “Memorial by Bryan Washington”.

7-9 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

NORTH ANDOVER: An Evening with 3 Mystery Writers (Virtual)

Don’t miss this evening with Sulari Gentill, Hank Phillippi Ryan, and Eva Jurczyk moderated by Rachel Raczka of the Boston Globe.

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Toastmasters (Virtual)

Improve your Speaking Skills! Gain confidence in Interviews! Get comfortable in General Conversations!

2nd and 4th Thursdays of every month

7 p.m., via Zoom

Register for link: www.merrimack-toastmasters.org

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9

HAVERHILL: Festival of Trees – Senior Day

Nostalgia Christmas at the Buttonwoods - All Day! Senior Tea Party, 12-2 p.m. and Candlelight Tour of the John Ward House, 6-7:30 p.m.

10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water Street

Cost: $7 Adults, $5 Seniors, $3 Children (ages 6-17); under age 5 are free

Senior Day $1 off admission – today only

Info: 978-374-4626 / info@buttonwoods.org

DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library

Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)

CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.

No registration required.

11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org

PLAISTOW: Senior Holiday Tea

Come gather for a light lunch filled with great entertainment, raffles, and door prizes.

11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Nelson Room, Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street

Must register: 603-382-5200, ext. 204 / Recreation@plaistow.com

Info: www.plaistow.com/recreation

ATKINSON: Let’s Play Mahjong

Fridays

1-4:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

ANDOVER: Students for Seniors

Don’t miss this fun social with a group of Andover High School students for conversation & games.

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

GROVELAND: Author Presentation (Virtual or In-person)

Alena Dillon, the author of “Mercy House!” will talk about her new release “Eyes Turned Skyward”.

2-3 p.m., via Zoom or at Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

WINDHAM: Winter Carnivale and $2,500 Holiday Shopping Spree

Features a wine tasting, delicious food and drinks, dancing, live and silent auctions, carnivale games, selfie station, contests, raffles, and more!

5:30-9:30 p.m., Castleton Banquet & Conference Center

Cost: $75 per person or $750 for a table of 10

Tickets: https://sarlnh.maxgiving.bid

All proceeds and all raffle ticket sales benefit the homeless animals at SARL in Salem.

Info: www.sarlnh.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Makers Market

Holiday shopping with more than 40 artisans, along with entertainment from young ballerina and musicians, Batman, free photos with Santa, food truck, and more. Accepting donations of  hand warmers, hats and new socks for people who are homeless, and new, unwrapped toys for families in need.

6-10 p.m., North Andover Historical Society, 800 Massachusetts Ave

Info: 978-686-4035 / www.facebook.com/NAMakersMarket

ANDOVER: Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play

7 p.m., Andover Center for History and Culture, 97 Main Street

Cost: $40 for Adults, $35 for Students/Seniors

Info/tickets: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org

HAMPSTEAD: MARK209: Christmas from the Heart of Nashville

Features traditional Christmas songs, favorite carols, comic selections, new added features, and of course, their own brand of comical banter.

7 p.m., St. Anne Parish,

Admission is taken at the door and a love offering will be collected.

Info: 603-329-6047

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 10

HAVERHILL: Haverhill Lions Breakfast with Santa

Come visit with Santa and enjoy a full breakfast! Please bring your own phone or camera to take your pictures with Santa. They are collecting gently used children’s and adult’s warm winter coats for the Coats for Kids program. No fleece or vests, please.

8:30-11:30 a.m., Maria's Family Restaurant, 81 Essex Street

Cost: $5 per person / credit cards can be used

DERRY: Crossroads of Parenting and Divorce

For people co-parenting after divorce or separation. Focus is learning how to protect your child's well-being by keeping them out of the middle, allowing children to love both parents and working on communication.

9 a.m. – 2 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Cost: $80 (includes book)

Info: www.urteachers.org

LAWRENCE: Christmas Fair

Browse vendors, crafters, bake sale, raffles, door prize, and more!

9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Saint Lawrence Church, 1 E Union Street

Info: www.facebook.com/StLawrenceChurch

