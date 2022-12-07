Editor's note: If you have a listing you would like included in our calendar, email eblaisdell@northofboston.com.
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 8
ANDOVER: Discover Your Past Genealogy Club
Meets on the 2nd Thursday of the month
9:30-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info/register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic
Thursdays
10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ATKINSON: Community Knitters
Thursdays
10 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
HAVERHILL: Festival of Trees
Children’s Scavenger Hunt - All Day! Holiday Movie Night with 2 shows: 4 and 6:30 p.m. Free screening of a holiday movie included with festival admission.
12-8 p.m., Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water Street
Cost: $7 Adults, $5 Seniors, $3 Children (ages 6-17); under age 5 are free
Info: 978-374-4626 / info@buttonwoods.org
ATKINSON: Creating Holiday Greeting & Gift Card Holders
The library will provide pre-cut materials, embellishments and support so you can create 9 unique cards and 2 gift card holders to give to friends and family.
12:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Cost: $20
Must register and prepay: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.org
METHUEN: Holiday Concert
The Happy Hearts Chorus will present “Christmas Time in Methuen” with a special appearance from Santa!
1 p.m., Methuen Senior Center, 77 Lowell Street
Cost: In lieu of admission, please contribute a nonperishable item for a donation to a local food pantry.
Info: 978-983-8825
ANDOVER: Parkinson’s Disease Support Group
Stephanie Gentle, OTR/L & Emily Griffiths, Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of New England will present on “Rehabilitation & Exercise.”
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
HAVERHILL: Cookie Decorating (Grades 6-12)
Each participant will decorate a snowman, a Christmas tree, a gingerbread person, and a snowflake cookie!
4 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373- 1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: Upstairs Downstairs Blanchard House Tour
On this tour through the 203-year old Blanchard House, home to the Andover Center for History and Culture, you’ll hear about the history and architectural details of the house and stories about the Blanchard family and other residents.
5-6:30 p.m., Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main Street
Cost: $5 or pay what you like
Note: The tour involves a considerable amount of standing, climbing stairs, and moving through tight spaces.
Must register: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org
WINDHAM: Modern Widows Club Meeting
Meets on the 2nd Thursday of each month
The mission is to serve to empower widows to lean into life, build resilience and make a positive difference in the world.
5:30-8 p.m., Northstar Financial Planning, 112 Range Road
Cost: Free of charge for you and a guest
Info: Robin Young: 603-458-2776 / www.eventbrite
ATKINSON: ‘12,000 Years Ago in the Granite State’
Presenter, Robert Goodby, is a professor of Anthropology at Franklin Pierce University. He holds a PH.D. in Anthropology from Brown University and has spent the last 30 years studying Native American archaeological sites in New England.
6 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: www.kimballlibrary.com
METHUEN: Candles of Remembrance (Virtual)
All are welcome to come illuminate a light in memory of a loved one. The illuminated lights will serve as symbols of warmth, hope, celebration, and support for one another.
6 p.m., via Zoom, Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway
Register for link: www.careathome.org/candles
METHUEN: Veterans Party
Join fellow veterans for holiday cheer, light hors d’oeuvres, and piano music.
6-8 p.m., Merrimack Valley Golf Course, 210 Howe Street
Must register: 978-983-8585
HAVERHILL: Living Trusts, Avoiding Probate Court, Protecting your Assets
In this presentation, Attorney Gerald Shyavitz will discuss living trusts, avoiding probate court, protecting your assets, and much more. He will also provide useful handouts.
6:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373- 1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: Writers Group
2nd Thursday of the month
In this writing workshop, participants take turns submitting original pieces of any genre. The group reads several submissions during a month, sharing genuine feedback, constructive criticism and encouragement at the next meeting.
7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ATKINSON: Author Discussion (Virtual)
“She’s On The Case” - an Evening With Mystery Writers Sulati Gentill, Hank Phillippi Ryan and Eva Jurczyk.
7 p.m., via Zoom, Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Register for link: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.org
DERRY: Intro to Jewish Genealogy (Virtual and In-person)
Isabel Danforth will demonstrate how to use JewishGen.org to get information about possible ancestors. She will answer questions and will do a search for someone who is participating.
7 p.m., via Zoom or in-person at Etz Hayim Synagogue, 1½Hood Road
Register for link: office@etzhayim.org
Info: 603-895-6120 / soreffs15@aol.com
GROVELAND: An Evening with Mystery Writers (Virtual)
Mystery Writers will include Sulari Gentill, Hank Phillippi Ryan, and Eva Jurczyk.
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Register for link: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
HAVERHILL: MARK209: Christmas from the Heart of Nashville
Features traditional Christmas songs, favorite carols, comic selections, new added features, and of course, their own brand of comical banter.
7 p.m., New Life Christian AOG
Admission is taken at the door and a love offering will be collected.
Info: 603-329-6047
LAWRENCE: Mayor Brian DePena's Annual Christmas Party
Come celebrate the Christmas holiday with Lawrence Mayor Brian DePena and local officials with music, dinner, refreshments, raffles, 50/50 amd a special visit from Santa.
7-10 p.m., 1 Market Street
Cost: $50 in advance, $60 at the door
Info: www.eventbrite.com
METHUEN: LGBTQ+ Book Discussion Group (18+)
December's book is “Memorial by Bryan Washington”.
7-9 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
NORTH ANDOVER: An Evening with 3 Mystery Writers (Virtual)
Don’t miss this evening with Sulari Gentill, Hank Phillippi Ryan, and Eva Jurczyk moderated by Rachel Raczka of the Boston Globe.
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Toastmasters (Virtual)
Improve your Speaking Skills! Gain confidence in Interviews! Get comfortable in General Conversations!
2nd and 4th Thursdays of every month
7 p.m., via Zoom
Register for link: www.merrimack-toastmasters.org
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9
HAVERHILL: Festival of Trees – Senior Day
Nostalgia Christmas at the Buttonwoods - All Day! Senior Tea Party, 12-2 p.m. and Candlelight Tour of the John Ward House, 6-7:30 p.m.
10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water Street
Cost: $7 Adults, $5 Seniors, $3 Children (ages 6-17); under age 5 are free
Senior Day $1 off admission – today only
Info: 978-374-4626 / info@buttonwoods.org
DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library
Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)
CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.
No registration required.
11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org
PLAISTOW: Senior Holiday Tea
Come gather for a light lunch filled with great entertainment, raffles, and door prizes.
11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Nelson Room, Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street
Must register: 603-382-5200, ext. 204 / Recreation@plaistow.com
Info: www.plaistow.com/recreation
ATKINSON: Let’s Play Mahjong
Fridays
1-4:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
ANDOVER: Students for Seniors
Don’t miss this fun social with a group of Andover High School students for conversation & games.
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
GROVELAND: Author Presentation (Virtual or In-person)
Alena Dillon, the author of “Mercy House!” will talk about her new release “Eyes Turned Skyward”.
2-3 p.m., via Zoom or at Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
WINDHAM: Winter Carnivale and $2,500 Holiday Shopping Spree
Features a wine tasting, delicious food and drinks, dancing, live and silent auctions, carnivale games, selfie station, contests, raffles, and more!
5:30-9:30 p.m., Castleton Banquet & Conference Center
Cost: $75 per person or $750 for a table of 10
Tickets: https://sarlnh.maxgiving.bid
All proceeds and all raffle ticket sales benefit the homeless animals at SARL in Salem.
Info: www.sarlnh.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Makers Market
Holiday shopping with more than 40 artisans, along with entertainment from young ballerina and musicians, Batman, free photos with Santa, food truck, and more. Accepting donations of hand warmers, hats and new socks for people who are homeless, and new, unwrapped toys for families in need.
6-10 p.m., North Andover Historical Society, 800 Massachusetts Ave
Info: 978-686-4035 / www.facebook.com/NAMakersMarket
ANDOVER: Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play
7 p.m., Andover Center for History and Culture, 97 Main Street
Cost: $40 for Adults, $35 for Students/Seniors
Info/tickets: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org
HAMPSTEAD: MARK209: Christmas from the Heart of Nashville
Features traditional Christmas songs, favorite carols, comic selections, new added features, and of course, their own brand of comical banter.
7 p.m., St. Anne Parish,
Admission is taken at the door and a love offering will be collected.
Info: 603-329-6047
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 10
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Lions Breakfast with Santa
Come visit with Santa and enjoy a full breakfast! Please bring your own phone or camera to take your pictures with Santa. They are collecting gently used children’s and adult’s warm winter coats for the Coats for Kids program. No fleece or vests, please.
8:30-11:30 a.m., Maria's Family Restaurant, 81 Essex Street
Cost: $5 per person / credit cards can be used
DERRY: Crossroads of Parenting and Divorce
For people co-parenting after divorce or separation. Focus is learning how to protect your child's well-being by keeping them out of the middle, allowing children to love both parents and working on communication.
9 a.m. – 2 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Cost: $80 (includes book)
Info: www.urteachers.org
LAWRENCE: Christmas Fair
Browse vendors, crafters, bake sale, raffles, door prize, and more!
9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Saint Lawrence Church, 1 E Union Street
Info: www.facebook.com/StLawrenceChurch
