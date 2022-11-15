Editor's note: If you have a listing you would like included in our calendar, email eblaisdell@northofboston.com.
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 16
ATKINSON: Needle Crafters
This informal gathering is a fun meet-up for those who are currently working on projects or who wish to start one.
Wednesdays
10:30 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Free Support to Cope with the Holidays (Virtual)
11 a.m. 12 p.m., via Zoom, St. Michael’s Parish, 196 Main Street
Register for link: www.careathome.org
GROVELAND: Italian Conversation Group
Do you speak Italian or would like to? This group is entering its 5th year together. Members speak Italian at various levels/no judgement. The more the merrier!
3-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
ANDOVER: Upstairs Downstairs Blanchard House Tour
On this tour through the 203-year old Blanchard House, home to the Andover Center for History and Culture, you’ll hear about the history and architectural details of the house and stories about the Blanchard family and other residents.
5-6:30 p.m., Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main Street
Cost: Pay what you like
Note: The tour involves a considerable amount of standing, climbing stairs, and moving through tight spaces.
Must register: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Educators of the Year
Haverhill YMCA will recognize community-nominated teachers who have made a significant difference in the lives of our children.
5-8 p.m., Renaissance Country Club, 377 Kenoza Street
Cost: $50 per person
Tickets: https://one.bidpal.net/2022haverhilleducators/welcome
Info: www.northshoreymca.org/locations/haverhill-ymca
ATKINSON: Write It Out (Grades 3-8)
This a great chance to explore your creative side and have encouragement from your peers.
6 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
DERRY: De-Escalation Training for Parents and Guardians (Virtual)
Participants will learn positive ways to communicate in a crisis situation with a focus on de-escalation techniques and safe, non-restrictive interventions that can be utilized in the home or within the community.
6-7:30 p.m., via Microsoft Teams, Center for Life Management
Register for link: brichards@clmnh.org
Questions: 603-965-0818
DERRY: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)
Wednesdays
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / www.urteachers.org
HAVERHILL: Family Movie Night
DC League of Super-Pets
6-8 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
LAWRENCE: Celebrate Recovery
Wednesdays
If you want freedom from life’s hurts, habits, and hang-ups, check out Celebrate Recovery (CR).
6-7:45 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
More info: 978-566-1547 / www.mvdreamcenter.org/celebrate-recovery
DERRY: Protect Yourself from Scams (Virtual)
What to look for, how to protect yourself, and how to recover should you fall victim to a scam.
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
GROVELAND: Wednesday Night Book Club
Currently discussing “Cain” by José Saramago.
6:30-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
LAWRENCE: English Conversation Circle
Círculo de conversación virtual en inglés / Virtual English conversation circle
Every Wednesday
6:30-7:45 p.m., via Zoom, Lawrence Free Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Register for link: chrissye.s@gmail.com
More info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
LAWRENCE: Caregiver Support Group (Virtual)
For Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss
3rd Wednesday of each month
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400
Register for link: Pat McMahan, pmcmahan@agespan.org
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 17
ANDOVER: Gallery Tour: Rosamond Purcell: Nature Stands Aside
Join Curator Gordon Wilkins for a walk-through and discussion of the exhibition.
8 a.m. – 5 p.m., 180 Main Street
Cost: Free
Must register: 978-623-8430 / https://mhl.libnet.info/event/7091375
ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic
Thursdays
10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: Dull Men’s Club
No strings attached, no skills required. Join a group of men to enjoy and discuss the simple, everyday, run of the mill things.
10 a.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
LAWRENCE: Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Support Group
3rd Thursday of the month
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400
Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard, chession@agespan.org
ANDOVER: Friendsgiving
Come enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal and dessert. Limited seats.
12 p.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Cost: $10
Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
HAMPSTEAD: Third Thursday Book Club
Currently discussing “Remains of the Day” by Kazuo Ishiguro.
1 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, Mary E. Clark Drive
Info: 603-329-6411 / www.HampsteadLibrary.org
LAWRENCE: General Caregiver Support (Virtual)
3rd Thursday of the month
1-2 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400
Register for link: Lynn Brennan, lbrennon@agespan.org
ANDOVER: Free Gallery Tour
Join Curator Gordon Wilkins for a walk-through and discussion of Rosamond Purcell: Nature Stands Aside exhibit.
2-3 p.m., Addison Gallery of American Art, 180 Main Street
Must register: 978-749-4015 / www.addison.andover.edu
DERRY: Teen Talk Group (Ages 13-18)
Thursdays
A time and place for teens to come together, support each other, listen and be heard. This group is not therapy.
3-4 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
To register: Kelsey, 603-437-8477, ext.114
NORTH ANDOVER: Free Support to Cope with the Holidays
Free of charge and open to the public.
5-6:30 p.m., St. Michael’s Parish, 196 Main Street
More info: www.careathome.org
ANDOVER: LGBTQ+ & Allies Social
A fun evening of making connections and celebrating LGBTQ+.
6 p.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ATKINSON: Create Your Own Holiday Greeting & Gift Cards
6 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
LAWRENCE: Glow Gala – Shining a Light on Lawrence
6 p.m., Everett Mills, 15 Union Street, 6th floor
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/glow
PLAISTOW: Senior Peer Support Group
Third Thursday of each month
6:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Questions: Dana Charest, 603-303-3539
Info: www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
HAVERHILL: Author Presentation (Virtual)
Author Leslie Santamaria will discuss her new biography on John Greenleaf Whittier for children.
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Whittier Birthplace, 305 Whittier Road
Suggest donation: $10/household
Register for link: www.whittierbirthplace.org/events
SALEM: ‘Ranked’ the Musical
7 p.m., Seifert Performing Arts Center
Cost: $15 adults, $12 students
Tickets: ssd.booktix.com
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 18
LAWRENCE: Health Insurance Application Assistance
8:30-11:30 a.m., MassHire Merrimack Valley Career Center, 255 Essex Street
Appointments only / Citas solamente
Info: 978-722-7000
METHUEN: Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
10 a.m., Loop 83 Apartment Complex, 83 Pleasant Street
Info: www.haverhillchamber.com
DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library
Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)
CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.
No registration required.
11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org
GROVELAND: Turkey Raffle
The raffle includes 40 frozen turkeys. Prizes including gift cards, cash prizes and other donations will also be available during the raffle. Residents and community members are encouraged to purchase tickets and attend the event for an evening of family fun. Pizza and refreshments will be served.
7-9 p.m., Central Fire Station, 181 Main Street
Tickets for the turkey raffle are $1 and can be purchased from any Groveland firefighter. Tickets for the cash prize raffle are $10 and can be purchased during the event.
KINGSTON: Kingston Lions Meat Raffle
Win great prizes and help the community at the same time!
7 p.m., Saddle Up Saloon, Route 125
Proceeds will benefit SoRock (Southern Rockingham Coalition for Healthy Youth)
NEWBURYPORT: Community Drum Circle
3rd Fridays
Come share in this joyful circle of rhythm and song! Weather permitting - held outside around a fire. Bring drums or play those provided. All ages and experiences are welcome.
7 p.m., The People’s Café, 64 Purchase Street
Info: 978-834-0367 / www.imaginestudios.org
SALEM: ‘Ranked’ the Musical
7 p.m., Seifert Performing Arts Center
Cost: $15 adults, $12 students
Tickets: ssd.booktix.com
GEORGETOWN: ‘Now and Then’
Sometimes what happens after last call just might change your life. One night in 1981, just as Jamie is closing the bar where he works, a desperate last-minute customer offers him and his girlfriend Abby two thousand dollars to sit and have a drink with him. Who wouldn't take it? As the trio swaps stories and Jamie considers the decisions he faces about his musical career and his future with his girlfriend Abby.
7:30 p.m., Perley School, 51 North Street
Tickets: $14 for adults; $9 seniors and students
Info/tickets: www.gtowntheatre.org
HAVERHILL: ‘Chicago’ by Pentucket Players
7:30 p.m., Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer Street
Tickets: https://pentucket.booktix.com
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 19
SALEM: Church Craft Fair
Handmade knitted and crocheted items, various crafts and jewelry, homemade soups and baked goods, Silent Auction and more!
9 a.m. – 2 p.m., North Salem United Methodist, 389 N Main Street
Info: 603-893-8925 / www.northsalemumc.org
HAVERHILL: Clean & Green Downtown
Bring the family - it's easy work and makes a big difference.
9:30 a.m., for a free coffee at Kaldi’s Café, 22 Washington Street to Washington Square at 10 a.m. to get to work
LAWRENCE: Bridge Ministry Member Meeting
Saturdays
Bridge Ministry has had a consistent presence in Lawrence since December 2013, serving the homeless and disadvantaged, including many living on the streets or in shelters. Come find out what you can do to help.
9:30 a.m., Pemberton State Park, 444 N Canal Street
More info: 978-566-1547 / www.mvdreamcenter.org/bridge-ministry
GEORGETOWN: Kitty Cafe
Come check out some adoptable furry friends!
10-11:30 a.m., Georgetown Peabody Library, 2 Maple Street
Info: 978-462-0760 / www.mrfrs.org
HAVERHILL: Lunch Hour Live (Virtual)
Join your virtual hosts Kim and Diane! Cook along as they take you step by step through the process of making a delicious home cooked meal.
11 a.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street
Register for link: after@thearchofghn.org
HAVERHILL: ‘Chicago’ by Pentucket Players
2 p.m., Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer Street
Tickets: https://pentucket.booktix.com
HAVERHILL: Casino Royale
The theme is: The Great Gatsby. The Motto is: “a little party never killed nobody.” Grab your dancing shoes, your wallets and your pearls, for the night of your life! Dinner and dancing with music by DJ Tim Nutter and special guest Emcee Joe Murray.
7 p.m., Haverhill Country Club, 58 Brickett Lane
Cost: $125
Info: www.haverhillbgc.org
SALEM: ‘Ranked’ the Musical
7 p.m., Seifert Performing Arts Center
Cost: $15 adults, $12 students
Tickets: ssd.booktix.com
GEORGETOWN: ‘Now and Then’
Sometimes what happens after last call just might change your life. One night in 1981, just as Jamie is closing the bar where he works, a desperate last-minute customer offers him and his girlfriend Abby two thousand dollars to sit and have a drink with him. Who wouldn't take it? As the trio swaps stories and Jamie considers the decisions he faces about his musical career and his future with his girlfriend Abby.
7:30 p.m., Perley School, 51 North Street
Tickets: $14 for adults; $9 seniors and students
Info/tickets: www.gtowntheatre.org
HAVERHILL: ‘Chicago’ by Pentucket Players
7:30 p.m., Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer Street
Tickets: https://pentucket.booktix.com
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 20
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Santa Parade
The parade starts at the Hunking School in Bradford, MA and proceeds through downtown.
1-3 p.m., downtown Haverhill, 165 Washington Street
Info: www.mcvfifesanddrums.org
GEORGETOWN: ‘Now and Then’
Sometimes what happens after last call just might change your life. One night in 1981, just as Jamie is closing the bar where he works, a desperate last-minute customer offers him and his girlfriend Abby two thousand dollars to sit and have a drink with him. Who wouldn't take it? As the trio swaps stories and Jamie considers the decisions he faces about his musical career and his future with his girlfriend Abby.
2 p.m., Perley School, 51 North Street
Tickets: $14 for adults; $9 seniors and students
Info/tickets: www.gtowntheatre.org
HAVERHILL: ‘Chicago’ by Pentucket Players
2 p.m., Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer Street
Tickets: https://pentucket.booktix.com
METHUEN: Folk Music Concert
Come enjoy an afternoon of acoustic Americana and Folk Music! Singer-songwriters Kirsten Manville, Susan Levine, and Grace Morrison will share their original songs with the audience.
3 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway
Tickets: Adult $15 / Children 12 & Under $5
Info: 978-685-0693 / www.mmmh.org
NEWBURYPORT: African Drum Classes
Sundays
These classes offer traditional African rhythms in a supportive learning community on a drop in basis. Drums provided or bring your own.
5:30 p.m., The Dance Place, Tannery, Water Street
Cost: $15/class
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 21
ANDOVER: Morning Book Discussion Group
Meets on the 3rd Monday of each month
10:30-11:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Family Caregiver Support
1:30 p.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
HAVERHILL: Game Time for All Ages (Virtual)
Mondays
4 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street
Register for link: after@thearchofghn.org
ANDOVER: Fiber Arts Club
Bring your own fiber arts project (knitting, crochet, etc.) and join us for a casual meet-up to work on projects and have some fun!
6-7:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: English At Large Conversation Group
Join a conversation group for English language learners.
7-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
