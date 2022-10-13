Colorado Avalanche vs. Calgary Flames
Calgary, Alberta; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -123, Avalanche +103; over/under is 6.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames and the Colorado Avalanche square off in Western Conference play.
Calgary went 50-21-11 overall and 29-11-8 in home games last season. The Flames scored 291 total goals a season ago, averaging 3.6 per game on 35.5 shots per game.
Colorado had a 56-19-7 record overall and a 33-15-3 record in road games last season. The Avalanche scored 3.8 goals per game last season while allowing 2.8 per game.
Avalanche: 1-0-0, averaging 0.5 goals, one assist, 0.4 penalties and 1.1 penalty minutes while giving up 0.2 goals per game.
INJURIES: Flames: Mathias Emilio Pettersen: out (undisclosed), Oliver Kylington: out (undisclosed), Martin Pospisil: out (undisclosed).
Avalanche: Jacob MacDonald: out (undisclosed), Darren Helm: out (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog: out (lower-body).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
