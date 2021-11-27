Winnipeg Jets (9-7-4, fourth in the Central) vs. Calgary Flames (12-3-5, first in the Pacific)
Calgary, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -168, Jets +142; over/under is 5.5
BOTTOM LINE: Calgary heads into a matchup against Winnipeg as winners of four consecutive games.
The Flames are 1-2-3 against Western Conference opponents. Calgary ranks second in the Western Conference with 34.5 shots per game and is averaging 3.4 goals.
The Jets are 9-4-4 in Western Conference play. Winnipeg ranks 10th in the Western Conference averaging 4.7 assists per game, led by Andrew Copp with 0.6.
The teams square off Saturday for the first time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Lindholm leads the Flames with 14 assists and has 22 points this season. Andrew Mangiapane has eight goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Calgary.
Kyle Connor leads the Jets with 12 goals and has 22 points. Pierre-Luc Dubois has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.
LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 6-2-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.4 assists, four penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 1.3 goals per game with a .955 save percentage.
Jets: 3-5-2, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.2 assists, three penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.
INJURIES: Flames: None listed.
Jets: Paul Stastny: day to day (lower body).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.