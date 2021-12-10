Boston Bruins (13-8-2, fifth in the Atlantic) vs. Calgary Flames (15-6-6, first in the Pacific)
Calgary, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -132, Bruins +110; over/under is 5.5
BOTTOM LINE: Calgary looks to stop its three-game losing streak when the Flames play Boston.
The Flames are 4-2-4 at home. Calgary is first in the Western Conference with 5.0 assists per game, led by Johnny Gaudreau averaging 0.7.
The Bruins are 6-4-1 on the road. Boston has scored 64 goals and is 10th in the Eastern Conference averaging 2.8 goals per game. Brad Marchand leads the team with 10.
In their last meeting on Nov. 21, Calgary won 4-0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Mangiapane leads the Flames with 17 goals, adding three assists and collecting 20 points. Gaudreau has six assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.
Marchand leads the Bruins with 10 goals and has 25 points. David Pastrnak has four goals over the last 10 games for Boston.
LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 6-3-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.
Bruins: 5-3-2, averaging 2.4 goals, four assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .933 save percentage.
INJURIES: Flames: None listed.
Bruins: Jakub Zboril: day to day (lower body).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.