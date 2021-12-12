Calgary Flames (15-7-6, first in the Pacific) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (10-15-2, seventh in the Central)
Chicago; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blackhawks +114, Flames -136; over/under is 5.5
BOTTOM LINE: Calgary comes into the matchup with Chicago as losers of four in a row.
The Blackhawks are 5-7-0 against Western Conference opponents. Chicago averages just 3.3 penalties per game, the least in the Western Conference. Kirby Dach leads them averaging 0.4.
The Flames are 3-5-3 in conference play. Calgary is seventh in the Western Conference averaging 3.0 goals per game, led by Andrew Mangiapane with 17.
In their last matchup on Nov. 23, Calgary won 5-2. Rasmus Andersson recorded a team-high 2 points for the Flames.
TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Jones leads the Blackhawks with 23 points, scoring three goals and registering 20 assists. Brandon Hagel has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.
Johnny Gaudreau has 30 total points while scoring 10 goals and totaling 20 assists for the Flames. Matthew Tkachuk has 8 points over the last 10 games for Calgary.
LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 5-5-0, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.3 assists, 2.5 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.
Flames: 5-4-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.2 assists, 2.9 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.
INJURIES: Blackhawks: Henrik Borgstrom: day to day (illness).
Flames: None listed.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.