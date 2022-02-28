Calgary Flames (31-14-6, first in the Pacific) vs. Minnesota Wild (31-16-3, third in the Central)
St. Paul, Minnesota; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Kirill Kaprizov and Minnesota square off against Calgary. Kaprizov currently ranks ninth in the NHL with 63 points, scoring 24 goals and recording 39 assists.
The Wild are 17-12-1 in Western Conference games. Minnesota ranks ninth in the Western Conference with 32.3 shots per game and is averaging 3.7 goals.
The Flames are 7-6-1 against opponents from the Pacific. Calgary averages 9.4 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the NHL. Milan Lucic leads the team serving 57 total minutes.
The teams meet for the second straight game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kaprizov leads the Wild with 24 goals and has 63 points. Mats Zuccarello has 13 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.
Johnny Gaudreau leads the Flames with a plus-40 in 51 games this season. Elias Lindholm has 15 points over the last 10 games for Calgary.
LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 4-6-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.4 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .906 save percentage.
Flames: 9-1-0, averaging 4.5 goals, eight assists, four penalties and 11 penalty minutes while allowing 2.2 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.
INJURIES: Wild: Jordan Greenway: day to day (upper-body).
Flames: None listed.
