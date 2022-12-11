Calgary Flames (13-11-3, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (13-12-2, sixth in the Atlantic Division)
Montreal, Quebec; Monday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames visit the Montreal Canadiens after Noah Hanifin's two-goal game against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Flames' 5-4 overtime loss.
Montreal has a 6-7-0 record in home games and a 13-12-2 record overall. The Canadiens have a 6-3-0 record in games they convert at least one power play.
Calgary has gone 3-6-3 on the road and 13-11-3 overall. The Flames have gone 13-2-3 in games they score three or more goals.
The matchup Monday is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Canadiens won 2-1 in the previous matchup.
TOP PERFORMERS: Cole Caufield has 16 goals and nine assists for the Canadiens. Nicholas Suzuki has three goals and five assists over the past 10 games.
Elias Lindholm has nine goals and 13 assists for the Flames. Tyler Toffoli has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 5-4-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 4.4 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.
Flames: 4-4-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.3 assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.
INJURIES: Canadiens: Sean Monahan: day to day (undisclosed), Michael Matheson: day to day (lower body), Jonathan Drouin: out (upper-body), Carey Price: out (knee), Emil Heineman: out (thumb), David Savard: day to day (upper-body), Brendan Gallagher: out (lower-body), Paul Byron: out (hip).
Flames: Oliver Kylington: out (personal).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
