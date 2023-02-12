Calgary Flames (25-18-10, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (24-24-3, seventh in the Atlantic Division)
Ottawa, Ontario; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames visit the Ottawa Senators after Tyler Toffoli scored two goals in the Flames' 7-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres.
Ottawa is 14-12-1 at home and 24-24-3 overall. The Senators are 22-6-2 when scoring at least three goals.
Calgary has an 11-9-8 record on the road and a 25-18-10 record overall. The Flames rank eighth in NHL play with 229 total penalties (averaging 4.3 per game).
The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.
TOP PERFORMERS: Brady Tkachuk has 20 goals and 32 assists for the Senators. Claude Giroux has scored six goals with five assists over the last 10 games.
Elias Lindholm has 15 goals and 33 assists for the Flames. Toffoli has scored six goals with four assists over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 5-5-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.6 assists, 5.3 penalties and 15.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.
Flames: 5-4-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.8 assists, 4.7 penalties and 13.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.
INJURIES: Senators: Josh Norris: out for season (shoulder), Cam Talbot: day to day (lower body), Artem Zub: out (lower-body).
Flames: Oliver Kylington: out (personal).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
