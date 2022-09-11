MANCHESTER, N.H. — Less than a month after police were called to the Sununu Youth Services Center for a report of a “riot,” police were called at least three more times Friday and Saturday for more trouble at the locked juvenile facility, although officials won’t say what happened.
“There were three incidents in which law enforcement was called to support the staff at the Sununu Center last night and this morning,” Jake Leon, spokesman for the Department of Health and Human Services, said Saturday.
Located on River Road in Manchester, the Sununu Youth Center (also known as YDC) is a statewide secure treatment facility for detained and committed youth, both male and female, ages 13 to 17.
Leon said this kind of incident is common at such facilities, but didn’t say what happened. He didn’t answer a number of questions, including how many staff and how many juvenile inmates were on campus at the time. He also didn’t respond when asked about unofficial reports that someone suffered a head injury.
“The escalations that have occurred are common in a locked and secure setting with a resident population comprised of individuals with a history of severe and violent offenses. The Sununu Center is currently experiencing staffing challenges that are widespread in secured and nonsecured residential settings nationwide. While staffing during these escalations was consistent with federal standards, it was a challenge to address the escalations that occurred,” Leon said.
Leon said that while infrequent, it is standard operating procedure for staff to request the support of law enforcement to de-escalate a situation when necessary to ensure safety.
New Hampshire State Police and Manchester police did not respond to requests for comment except to refer calls to Leon.
On Aug. 16, local and State Police responded to YDC for a reported riot. Just after 8 p.m. that night a radio broadcast from State Police asked that “all available units respond to the Sununu Center in Manchester for a riot.” The Manchester police dispatch log shows Manchester police responding to a riot at 8:06 p.m.
Authorities later said the Aug. 16 event wasn’t a riot, but rather it was “initially challenging to control the incident.” On the evening in question, 13 young people were included in the facility's census, and 15 staff on duty. YDC is scheduled to close in the future and currently has few of its 144 beds filled.
Leon said at the time there would be follow-up steps, “seeking opportunities for continuous improvement, including Commissioner Lori Shibinette and Joe Ribsam spending time at SYSC tomorrow to review the incident to determine if changes are necessary to ensure the safety of residents and staff.”
InDepthNH.org has filed a right-to-know request under RSA 91a to get more details of what happened Aug. 16.
Attorney General John Formella and the lawyers representing 800 YDC victims who have sued the state claiming physical, sexual and emotional abuse when they were held there as children, have been at odds over the $100 million fund legislators agreed to use to compensate victims, which Gov. Chris Sununu signed into law.
The alleged abuse committed by state staff includes instances sexual abuse, physical violence, torture, excessive use of force, excessive use of solitary confinement and physical restraints, mental abuse, and more.
The state so far arrested 11 former state workers accused of the abuse. Last week, the state filed a motion to keep one of the accused men from testifying in the civil lawsuit brought by victims, claiming he is too frail and may not be competent. Attorneys for the victims say this is just another stalling tactic to hold off the lawsuits.
Formella got approval from lawmakers last week for a revised $100 million settlement proposal. It changes the methodology to determine a victim’s compensation by shortening the timeline of abuse needed to reach the statutory cap, and increasing the awards for repeated incidents of abuse.
Attorney David Vicinanzo, who along with Rus Rilee is representing 98 percent of the victims, has been critical of Formella for not meeting with the victims’ lawyers in writing guidelines for how the program will work.
