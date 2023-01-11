Nicholls State Colonels (7-8, 2-1 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (4-12, 0-3 Southland)
Beaumont, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Lamar hosts the Nicholls State Colonels after Nate Calmese scored 23 points in Lamar's 89-84 overtime loss to the SE Louisiana Lions.
The Cardinals have gone 3-4 at home. Lamar averages 14.0 turnovers per game and is 3- when it wins the turnover battle.
The Colonels are 2-1 in Southland play. Nicholls State is 3-6 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.5 turnovers per game.
The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Calmese is averaging 16.3 points and 1.5 steals for the Cardinals. Chris Pryor is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Lamar.
Micah Thomas is averaging 9.3 points and 3.9 assists for the Colonels. Latrell Jones is averaging 15.3 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 46.5% over the last 10 games for Nicholls State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 1-9, averaging 64.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points per game.
Colonels: 6-4, averaging 75.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.