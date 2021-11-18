CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two weeks ago, Cam Newton had a meeting with his cousin and business partner, smoking cigars and sipping wine, when his cousin asked him if he’d ever be willing to return to the Carolina Panthers.
Perhaps, slightly tipsy, but “well aware of what was going on,” Newton said he immediately said “absolutely.”
His cousin then asked him what he would do differently, and Newton responded he would bring the Charlotte community together.
“Not knowing the next day, somebody would call me,” Newton recalled.
Carolina coach Matt Rhule called Newton the next day, and two days after that, Newton signed with the Panthers.
Newton’s purpose in telling that story was to say that he hopes to “bring the pride back to Carolina on Sunday.” And on Thursday, he declared that he and the Panthers would give away 50 game tickets to people who either haven’t been to a game or have rarely been to a game.
He said 10 of the tickets will be given on his production company’s social media site, Iconic Saga. The remaining 40 tickets will be given to various organizations around Charlotte.
“This Sunday is important for us,” Newton said. “We need to reclaim Bank of America Stadium. I know the success hasn’t been there, but we ain’t talking about the past. We talking about the things here moving forward.”
The Panthers play the Washington Football Team on Sunday. In recent weeks, there have been a significant number of visiting team fans at Panthers games. At the end of the game against the Eagles in Week 5, Eagles fans significantly outnumbered the Carolina faithful and began to chant late in the fourth quarter.
There were also a lot of New England Patriots fans at the game two weeks ago. Washington also has a big fan base in Charlotte, dating back to the days before the Panthers arrived.
“There’s nothing more important than this game coming up, and we’re trying to be 1-0 at the end of Sunday,” Newton said, while wearing a gray “We back” shirt featuring a screen printing of a photo that looks similar to one taken by Observer photographer Khadejeh Nikouyeh.
The shirt was in reference to his touchdown celebration on Sunday against the Cardinals when he took off his helmet after rushing for a touchdown and yelled, “I’m back.” It was his first play of the season.
Newton played in nine snaps last week, but he’s expected to start against Washington. It could potentially be his first start at Bank of America Stadium since Week 2 of the 2019 season. He was 3 of 4 for 8 yards, one touchdown passing and one touchdown rushing.
“I think we’re probably trending that way,” Rhule said Wednesday, when asked whether Newton would start. Newton has received the majority of the first-team snaps in practice.
When asked what it would take for him to feel comfortable in a starting role, Newton said he just plans to do what is asked of him.
“To what extent, I don’t know,” Newton said. “We’ll just keep it at that.
“I’m looking forward to the opportunity, great or small, however it is.”
How much he’ll play will likely depend on how much of the gameplan and playbook he can get down in a week. Backup quarterback P.J. Walker is also an option.
“Yesterday was really his first practice with us,” Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady said. “I think he has the standpoint. ... I’ve got to be confident.”
Brady added that he’s comfortable with Newton potentially starting.
