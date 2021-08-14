The vast majority of New England Patriots fans have spoken.
They want “ABC.”
As in, Anybody But Cam. They want rookie Mac Jones starting at quarterback over veteran Cam Newton.
That’s exactly where we are at on Aug. 15, 2021.
If Mitchell Trubisky was signed as a free agent, my educated guess is Patriots fans would be clamoring for Mitch.
Instead, it’s the kid, Mac Jones.
It’s been evident since Jones, the second runner-up for the Heisman Trophy behind LaVonta Smith and Trevor Lawrence, fell into their lap at the NFL Draft at No. 15.
But it was really, really, really evident late in the first preseason game on Thursday night in Foxborough. With 1:32 remaining in what appeared to be a tied game (Washington’s successful two-point conversion was later overturned), a chant broke out.
“We want Mac! We want Mac! We want Mac!”
Jones had already been pulled about 40 minutes earlier, after playing the second and third quarter, and the thought was the Patriots’ second- and third-stringers would have about 90 seconds to break the tie.
When the conversion was overruled it ended any chance of an exciting yet meaningless finish. And, as we know about Bill Belichick, there was a zero percent chance he would’ve put Jones back in.
Telling moment
It was a telling moment among other moments. Like when Jones completed his first pass, a short crossing pattern to Kendrick Bourne over the middle, which he took upfield for a 16-yard gain.
Patriots fans acted as if Moses had parted the Red Sea or beat the Buffalo Bills on the last play of the game.
When Cam Newton completed two similar shorties, a 17-yarder to James White and a 16-yarder to Jonnu Smith, normal cheering ensued.
By the end of the game, Newton didn’t really do anything memorable other than being sacked, which was later ruled an incomplete pass, and Jones dinked and dunked his way to a 13-for-19 evening, leading to a pair of field goals.
But it didn’t matter. Jones’ “decent” performance, which included two long passes — one knocked away by a cornerback in the end zone and the other slightly over-thrown — trumped Newton’s non-descript first quarter.
Which brings us to the elephant in New England: Cam Newton.
His 2021 body of work is tiny, barely 15 minutes and seven pass attempts, but to New Englanders it looked too much like 2020.
Newton has no doubt heard the rumblings since Jones was drafted. But to his credit, he has been a team guy, even embracing the guy he called “Mac and Cheese” before renaming him “MacLennon,” which is Jones’ middle name and where “Mac” is derived.
Deserves loyalty?
Then Newton sent out an Instagram post the morning after:
“I’m far from perfect, but loyalty, I deserve it.”
Whoa Nellie!
Newton couldn’t keep it in any more, the love or even faux love for Jones.
He wants New Englanders to know that he wants a little bit of loyalty, which he believes he rightly deserves.
I don’t know if he deserves anything, but he is treading on wavy waters. Much of New England is diametrically opposed to his view and Jones would be their guy right now.
Belichick is going to have to deal with this head-on, sooner rather than later.
Newton is considered by the players, I believe, a leader of this group. And if he goes south against the fandom, are there others that will join him?
It’s not a good way to begin the Belichick Patriots Era 2.0.
My belief all along is that Newton, despite his quirky, un-Tom Brady-like talents, is the starting quarterback, due to his experience.
His style isn’t pretty. The position has become in 2021 one of accuracy, a weakness for him, but his ability to run the football is an option that is a positive.
Jones will eventually be the starting quarterback here in New England. He’s a smooth passer with what appears to be a decent pocket-passing presence.
Experience vs. touch
But is he ready to win now? Is his inexperience as a pro quarterback in the NFL a bigger detriment than Newton’s passing ability?
As of today, I’d guess, yes. That might change in two months, one month or even three weeks.
While the future is always in Belichick’s sights, he didn’t dole out $137.5 million in guaranteed money to free agents this spring to finish 9-8.
The 2021 Patriots will more resemble the team from 20 years earlier.
Not that they’ll win the Super Bowl, like that group did, but that will be not a QB-driven squad. Defense, ball possession, special teams and field position will be paramount.
Two or three years from now, with more experience under his belt, that had better change with Jones or he’ll be replaced.
That, though, is an argument for another day. The argument today is that “Cam vs. Mac” debate is getting louder and louder and the fans have chosen their side.
And Newton isn’t going to take this quietly any more.
Belichick needs to nip this in the bud now. Or maybe he’s enjoying the competition, which may be a test for Newton’s mental toughness.
