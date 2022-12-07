Dayton Flyers (5-4) at Virginia Tech Hokies (8-1, 1-0 ACC)
Blacksburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Virginia Tech -7.5; over/under is 127.5
BOTTOM LINE: Dayton plays the Virginia Tech Hokies after Toumani Camara scored 20 points in Dayton's 80-74 win against the SE Louisiana Lions.
The Hokies have gone 6-0 in home games. Virginia Tech is fifth in the ACC with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Justyn Mutts averaging 7.5.
The Flyers have gone 0-1 away from home. Dayton averages 65.2 points while outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Cattoor is shooting 44.7% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Hokies, while averaging 10.1 points. Sean Pedulla is shooting 49.2% and averaging 16.8 points for Virginia Tech.
Daron Holmes is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Flyers. Mustapha Amzil is averaging 11.1 points for Dayton.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
