Grambling Tigers (2-1) at Arizona State Sun Devils (4-1)
Tempe, Arizona; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State hosts the Grambling Tigers after Desmond Cambridge scored 20 points in Arizona State's 87-62 win over the Michigan Wolverines.
Arizona State went 14-17 overall last season while going 9-6 at home. The Sun Devils allowed opponents to score 67.2 points per game and shoot 40.0% from the field last season.
Grambling finished 4-14 on the road and 12-20 overall last season. The Tigers shot 40.7% from the field and 31.5% from 3-point range last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
