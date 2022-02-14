San Jose State Spartans (7-17, 0-12 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (10-13, 4-8 MWC)

Reno, Nevada; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada plays the San Jose State Spartans after Desmond Cambridge scored 27 points in Nevada's 85-72 win against the Utah State Aggies.

The Wolf Pack are 6-5 in home games. Nevada is fifth in the MWC scoring 72.6 points while shooting 44.2% from the field.

The Spartans have gone 0-12 against MWC opponents. San Jose State is 3-15 against opponents with a winning record.

The Wolf Pack and Spartans meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant Sherfield is averaging 18.3 points and 6.2 assists for the Wolf Pack. Cambridge is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Nevada.

Trey Smith averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 8.1 points while shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc. Myron Amey Jr. is shooting 46.2% and averaging 8.3 points over the past 10 games for San Jose State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 3-7, averaging 66.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Spartans: 0-10, averaging 58.9 points, 24.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

