METHUEN — There were some crucial moments during Linda Dean Campbell’s 16 years as a state representative.
She reflected on her service to the 15th Essex District, which includes sections of Haverhill, when the Methuen City Council honored Campbell at its last meeting.
Campbell mentioned “big bills” that she passed with others in the Legislature, including one in 2018 that broadened the civics curriculum in public schools.
“But I will tell you nothing has been more meaningful or gratifying to me than being able to work with you for some reforms here in the city,” Campbell said.
The first reform she discussed involved securing a loan for Methuen after its school system overspent nearly $4 million in 2018. The legislation she introduced, Chapter 278 of the Acts of 2018, also provided the city with oversight that would prevent such a situation from happening again.
Campbell said she and Gov. Charlie Baker thought it was important that the city avoid going into full receivership and remain in control while sorting out its finances.
“Some were calling for receivership,” she said after the meeting. “It was a feisty meeting, but I think we hit a sweet spot.”
Chapter 278 called for state oversight from fiscal stability officer Sean Cronin, whose formal role will conclude when the loan is paid off. The council voted last month to pay off that loan using free cash.
But the reforms also included creating a permanent position in Methuen for a chief administrative and financial officer, a role now occupied by Maggie Duprey.
Part of Duprey’s job, Campbell said, is to make sure that all city departments and elected officials have the information they need to make sound financial decisions.
“It has to be one person that can tie all this together and can be accountable to the leaders in the city, regardless of where they serve,” Campbell said.
Before running for the House of Representatives, Campbell served on the Methuen City Council for three terms. Before that, she was a paratrooper in the U.S. Army. She chose not to seek reelection last fall.
The other major reform she discussed with the council involved requesting an investigation of the Methuen Police Department when it was led by Chief Joseph Solomon.
His hiring practices were recently criticized in a report from the Civil Service Commission, which recommended that Solomon face charges for his conduct.
Campbell said she drafted a letter to then-Inspector General Glenn Cunha, asking the state to intervene in the matter. But she kept it in her drawer for a few weeks before finally sending the letter.
“I wanted to see if the city was going to try and bring something forward,” Campbell said. “What I told people at the time was, ‘It is really difficult when you’re serving at that level where you’re in daily contact with police and firefighters.’ I was a little bit more separate. I really felt like it was my responsibility to do this.”
Campbell told the council that it took too long for the matter to be resolved but there was no way to rush the process.
Cunha needed time to “make things stick with the feds” as well as the courts, Civil Service Commission and the Ethics Commission, she said.
Campbell thanked councilors for persevering at that time and said the rewards in politics are often delayed.
“What we do does not really take place and come to the fore for many years after we leave, but I think we can say that the city-state partnership is working and has worked and has served the city well,” Campbell said.
