BOSTON — Attorney General Andrea Campbell has joined a group of Democratic attorneys general in urging an appeals court to reverse a Texas federal judge’s decision to suspend the two-decades-old approval of an abortion pill.
In an amicus brief filed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, Campbell and 22 other AGs ask the three-judge panel to overturn a lower court ruling blocking the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of mifepristone, following a lawsuit by the drug’s opponents.
The AGs argue that the Texas ruling by U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk sidelined “decades of scientific review” showing that mifepristone is “safe and effective.”
Mifepristone was approved by the FDA more than two decades ago and is used in combination with a second drug, misoprostol.
“Individuals should be able to make their own decisions regarding their healthcare, and should have access to the medications needed in that care – including abortion medication,” Campbell said in a statement.
In the legal brief, the AGs argue that upholding the lower court’s ruling would result in “substantial nationwide harms,” by curtailing access to mifepristone, which would “result in more abortions taking place later in pregnancy, further increasing costs and medical risks.”
“Many in need of abortion care will be forced to undergo procedural abortions, which although safe, are more invasive, more expensive, and less available than medication abortion,” the AGs wrote. “Others will resort to abortion outside of the regulated health care system or will be prevented from accessing abortion entirely.”
The AGs said the Texas ruling could also jeopardize the development and approval of drugs to prevent and treat a range of conditions and diseases.
“The district court’s disregard for the FDA’s drug-approval process creates an untenable risk to amici states, whose health care systems rely on the stability and integrity of the FDA’s regulatory regime and the continued availability of FDA-approved drugs,” they wrote.
Congressional Democrats, including Reps. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, and Lori Trahan, D-Westford, have also filed a brief urging the appeals court to reverse the Texas federal judge’s decision.
“The district court’s order not only misapplies the law but also threatens to harm members of the public, many of whom rely on the availability of mifepristone for reproductive care — and many more of whom rely on the integrity of FDA’s drug approval process for continued access to life-improving and lifesaving drugs,” lawmakers wrote.
Likewise, the U.S. Department of Justice, the FDA and Danco Laboratories, a manufacturer of mifepristone, have also appealed the Texas ruling.
In April, the U.S. Supreme Court issued an emergency order that mifepristone must remain available broadly as litigation plays out in the lower courts.
Oral arguments in the appeal are set to be heard on May 17 in New Orleans.
The group Alliance Defending Freedom, representing abortion opponents challenging the FDA’s approval of mifepristone, argues that the FDA’s original approval of mifepristone 23 years ago was flawed.
“The FDA must answer for the damage it has caused to the health of countless women and girls and the rule of law by failing to study how dangerous the chemical abortion drug regimen is and unlawfully removing every meaningful safeguard, even allowing for mail-order abortions,” the group said in a statement. “We look forward to a final outcome in this case that will hold the FDA accountable.”
The legal fight over mifepristone comes after the high court’s conservative majority overturned Roe v. Wade last year and allowed more than a dozen states to effectively ban abortion outright.
Despite the Supreme Court’s ruling, the right to an abortion is protected in Massachusetts under a state law that went into effect three years ago.
Last month, Gov. Maura Healey signed an executive order clarifying that a 2022 state law shielding patients and providers from criminal and civil liability includes mifepristone and other abortion medications. Healey said the state is stockpiling doses of the drug to ensure its widespread availability.
The Healey administration is also diverting $1 million to the state Department of Public Health to help reproductive health care providers purchase doses.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.