The trade deadline is upon the Patriots – 4 p.m. EST, tomorrow – and everything may have changed on Sunday in Los Angeles.
The Patriots, 27-24 winners over the L.A. Chargers, officially became Wild Card contenders at 4-4.
They are just outside looking in at that seventh and final playoff spot with more than half of a season remaining.
More importantly, Patriots coach Bill Belichick has surveyed the NFL landscape and, well, every team is beatable.
That list of four or five true Super Bowl contenders might be 12 deep.
Starting at the top grouping – Buffalo, Tampa Bay, Arizona, Dallas and Green Bay – Belichick sees what I probably see. Teams that are good to very good, but in the end, “not all that!”
The Patriots have one glaring hole at cornerback.
You probably thought it was wonderful that Stephon Gilmore, the dude we thought would be “CB1,” made a game-ending interception for the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
Jalen Mills, No. 2 in your program, is a problem. It seems like No. 2 is on your TV set for every big play by opposing offenses.
Mills is our new Kyle Arrington. A whipping boy. But an expensive whipping boy at $6 million per season this year and next.
Mills could be more of a transition-to-safety guy, with Devin McCourty probably on his last season. But that’s a discussion for another day.
The Patriots need a better player.
With the deadline near and history on our side in terms of predicting Belichick’s next move, he is not going to spend a lot of money.
Basically, he will not do what the Rams are doing, which is mortgaging the future to win the Super Bowl right now.
Is there an “Aqib Talib” out there to be had?
As in a cheap player – Belichick expended a fourth round pick at this same trade deadline – and elite cover cornerback.
Talib, a former 20th overall pick, had issues, though. There were attitudinal problems in Tampa that we never witnessed here, and his contract was expiring 2½ months after the trade.
Talib’s attitude and contract (after 2012 season he signed a one-year deal for 2013) never were issues and the Patriots won that deal, making it to two AFC Championship games.
Is there a cornerback out there who can add value as No. 2, behind J.C. Jackson, who has been admirable as one of the better cover cornerbacks in the NFL?
The Patriots could use depth at offensive line, maybe even a backup quarterback in case Mac Jones got hurt.
Mind you, Belichick will not be dealing away second round and third round picks for anybody, particularly a quick fix, at this point as the Rams did on Monday trading two second round picks to Denver for Von Miller.
At this point in the season, when newbies fitting in immediately is no sure thing, the most the Patriots would give up is a fourth rounder.
But expect Belichick to do something, even for a fifth or sixth rounder, adding a few more decent bodies with potential.
The Patriots have taken a turn for the better. And time is running out to fill those gaps.
