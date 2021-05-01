Chris Ballard telegraphed the coming social media storm.
After selecting Michigan defensive end Kwity Paye in the first round Thursday, the Indianapolis Colts general manager fielded several questions about the remaining need at left tackle. He said he liked the depth of the offensive line class, but he didn’t see a lot of prototypical left tackles in the group.
Then he added he wouldn’t force the need on Day 2.
After doubling down on edge rushers with Vanderbilt’s Dayo Odeyingbo with the 54th overall pick Friday, Ballard was prepared for the left tackle questions.
“Finding a left tackle is not the easiest position to find,” he said. “There was a lot of really good players on the offensive line, and there still is – guys that are gonna start in the league. But, specifically, a left tackle? We’ll see. Sometimes you need a little luck when you hit on one after the second, third round.”
What does that mean? The Colts could select a left tackle with one of their final four picks Saturday, but it’s far from a guarantee.
“Just because you plug a name in there doesn’t always make it the right answer,” Ballard added.
With that in mind, here are 10 players who might draw interest from Indianapolis as the draft concludes:
Stone Forsythe, OT, Florida: A 6-foot-8, 307-pound behemoth, Forsythe made 28 career starts for the Gators with the final 25 coming at left tackle. He needs work as a run blocker, but the Colts likely can live with that for a player who held up as a pass protector in the SEC. But they might have to move up from No. 127 to secure his services.
Robert Rochell, CB, Central Arkansas: A productive small-school defender (10 career interceptions, 38 passes broken up) with plus speed (4.39-second 40-yard dash), the 5-11, 193-pound corner is seen as an elite athlete who needs to refine his technique. Rochell could be another trade-up option.
Trey Smith, OG, Tennessee: If Ballard wants to get creative, this 6-5, 321-pounder with a 9.91 relative athletic score could be an interesting fit. A second-team All-American, Smith made 41 starts for the Vols (including 10 at left tackle). There are medical questions after blood clots were found in his lungs during each of his first two college seasons.
Brenden Jaimes, OT, Nebraska: At 6-5 and 298 pounds, he’s on the small side for an NFL left tackle. But he made 31 of his 40 career starts for the Cornhuskers at the position and is a workaholic who might force himself into a starting role if given the opportunity.
Simi Fehoko, WR, Stanford: The 6-3, 222-pound target is still maturing at the position, but Fehoko set school records with 16 catches and 230 yards in his final game for the Cardinal. He is married and will be a 24-year-old rookie.
Tommy Doyle, OT, Miami (Ohio): Another mammoth blocker (6-8, 320) who outgrew hockey as a youth in Minnesota, Doyle made 16 of his 30 career starts at left tackle. He needs more fluidity in his game, but he’s a tenacious blocker who could add depth to the left tackle competition.
Derrick Barnes, LB, Purdue: At 6-foot and 238 pounds, he doesn’t have ideal size. But he ran a 4.57 40 and has versatility as both an inside linebacker and possible situational pass rusher. Barnes also figures to contribute early on special teams.
James Wiggins, S, Cincinnati: A first-team All-American with a 4.41 40, Wiggins has the intelligence, athleticism and toughness to succeed at the next level. But he missed the 2019 season because of a knee injury, and there are durability concerns for the 5-11, 209-pounder.
Briley Moore, TE, Kansas State: Head coach Frank Reich wants a seam-stretching tight end, and the 6-4, 240-pounder might be a late-round gamble worth the risk. Moore ran a 4.64 40 and posted a 37.5-inch vertical leap, suggesting there’s enough athleticism to work with.
Jalen Camp, WR, Georgia Tech: At 6-2 and 226 pounds, Camp ran a 4.45 40 and knocked out 29 reps on the bench press. Despite meager production while largely playing in a triple-option offense with the Yellow Jackets, he could be a high-reward option with the 248th overall pick in Round 7.