FILE- Canada head coach John Herdman watches his team during practice at the World Cup soccer tournament in Doha, Qatar, Nov. 28, 2022. Herdman challenged the Canada Soccer Association to increase resources ahead of the 2026 World Cup. “We've got to figure this out financially,” he said Sunday, June 18, 2023, after Canada's 2-0 loss to the United States in the CONCACAF Nations League final. Canada's men have not won a trophy since the 2000 CONCACAF Gold Cup.