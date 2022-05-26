Former Canadian gymnastics coach Dave Brubaker arrives at a courthouse with his wife Elizabeth Brubaker in Sarnia, Ontario, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. A former member of the Canadian national gymnastics team wrote a public letter accusing the country's 2016 Olympic coach of climbing into bed and pressing his body up against her, reaching his hand underneath her shirt and trying to talk her into exposing her breasts. The letter by Abby Pearson Spadafora, 38, revealed the latest in a long series of allegations of sexual, emotional and physical abuse by coaches Dave and Elizabeth Brubaker, who have been banned by Gymnastics Canada.