Montreal Canadiens (13-12-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (11-14-2, seventh in the Atlantic Division)
Ottawa, Ontario; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit the Ottawa Senators after the Canadiens defeated the Calgary Flames 2-1 in a shootout.
Ottawa is 11-14-2 overall with a 2-4-0 record against the Atlantic Division. The Senators have a 12-4-2 record in games they score at least three goals.
Montreal has gone 13-12-2 overall with a 3-2-0 record in Atlantic Division games. The Canadiens have gone 6-3-0 in games they score one or more power-play goals.
The teams square off Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Senators won 6-4 in the previous meeting. Alex DeBrincat led the Senators with two goals.
TOP PERFORMERS: Claude Giroux has scored 12 goals with 11 assists for the Senators. Brady Tkachuk has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games.
Cole Caufield has 16 goals and nine assists for the Canadiens. Nicholas Suzuki has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 6-3-1, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, four penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.
Canadiens: 5-4-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 4.8 penalties and 11.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.
INJURIES: Senators: Mathieu Joseph: out (lower body), Josh Norris: out (shoulder), Artem Zub: out (face), Jacob Bernard-Docker: out (ankle).
Canadiens: Sean Monahan: day to day (foot), Michael Matheson: day to day (lower body), Jonathan Drouin: out (upper-body), Carey Price: out (knee), Emil Heineman: out (thumb), David Savard: day to day (upper-body), Brendan Gallagher: out (lower-body), Paul Byron: out (hip).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.