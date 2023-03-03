Niagara Purple Eagles (15-13, 10-9 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (9-19, 7-12 MAAC)
Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Niagara plays the Canisius Golden Griffins after Noah Thomasson scored 22 points in Niagara's 66-65 loss to the Saint Peter's Peacocks.
The Golden Griffins have gone 6-7 at home. Canisius is 4-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.
The Purple Eagles are 10-9 in MAAC play. Niagara ranks sixth in the MAAC shooting 34.6% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Henderson averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Griffins, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc. Tahj Staveskie is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Canisius.
Thomasson is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Eagles, while averaging 19.1 points and 3.4 assists. Aaron Gray is shooting 46.2% and averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Niagara.
LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 4-6, averaging 72.5 points, 28.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.
Purple Eagles: 6-4, averaging 65.2 points, 29.5 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
