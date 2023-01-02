Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (5-9, 1-2 MAAC) vs. Canisius Golden Griffins (2-10, 0-3 MAAC)
Lewiston, New York; Monday, 3 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canisius -2; over/under is 134.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Canisius Golden Griffins square off against the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers in Lewiston, New York.
The Golden Griffins have a 2-7 record in non-conference games. Canisius has a 2-7 record against opponents above .500.
The Mountaineers have a 4-7 record in non-conference play. Mount St. Mary's has a 3-5 record against teams over .500.
The Golden Griffins and Mountaineers match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Henderson is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Griffins, while averaging 13.8 points. Tahj Staveskie is shooting 36.1% and averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Canisius.
Dakota Leffew averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc. Jalen Benjamin is averaging 13.6 points and 3.9 assists over the last 10 games for Mount St. Mary's.
LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 1-9, averaging 70.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.
Mountaineers: 4-6, averaging 62.7 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.