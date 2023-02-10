Iona Gaels (16-7, 9-3 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (5-17, 3-10 MAAC)
Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canisius -11.5; over/under is 146.5
BOTTOM LINE: Daniss Jenkins and the Iona Gaels take on Jordan Henderson and the Canisius Golden Griffins in MAAC action Friday.
The Golden Griffins have gone 3-6 in home games. Canisius is fourth in the MAAC with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Xzavier Long averaging 2.4.
The Gaels are 9-3 in conference play. Iona leads the MAAC with 14.8 assists. Jenkins leads the Gaels with 4.8.
TOP PERFORMERS: Henderson averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Griffins, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc. Tahj Staveskie is shooting 36.6% and averaging 10.7 points over the past 10 games for Canisius.
Jenkins is shooting 41.4% and averaging 15.6 points for the Gaels. Nelly Junior Joseph is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for Iona.
LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 3-7, averaging 66.9 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.
Gaels: 7-3, averaging 72.3 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
