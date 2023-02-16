Canisius Golden Griffins (6-18, 4-11 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (14-9, 11-3 MAAC)
Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Canisius visits the Rider Broncs after TJ Gadsden scored 31 points in Canisius' 85-65 win over the Quinnipiac Bobcats.
The Broncs are 7-2 in home games. Rider has a 6-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.
The Golden Griffins have gone 4-11 against MAAC opponents. Canisius allows 74.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.0 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Dwight Murray Jr. is shooting 41.8% and averaging 16.1 points for the Broncs. Allen Powell is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Rider.
Xzavier Long is averaging 7.3 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Golden Griffins. Jordan Henderson is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Canisius.
LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 8-2, averaging 68.1 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.
Golden Griffins: 3-7, averaging 68.9 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.