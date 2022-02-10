Seattle Kraken NHL hockey team pro scout Cammi Granato poses with her new book, "I Can Play Too," Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Seattle. For years, Hockey Hall of Famer Granato was asked to write a book about her experience in becoming one of the finest women's hockey players of all time. She finally has, but on her own terms and with a specific audience in mind—kids. And while her book is based around hockey and her personal experiences, Granato is hoping the message can resonate beyond the ice.