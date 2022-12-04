Montreal Canadiens (12-11-1, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (9-12-3, sixth in the Pacific Division)
Vancouver, British Columbia; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks host the Montreal Canadiens after Bo Horvat's two-goal game against the Arizona Coyotes in the Canucks' 3-2 overtime win.
Vancouver is 9-12-3 overall and 4-6-1 in home games. The Canucks have allowed 92 goals while scoring 81 for a -11 scoring differential.
Montreal has a 12-11-1 record overall and a 6-5-1 record in road games. The Canadiens serve 12.6 penalty minutes per game to rank fourth in league play.
The teams meet Monday for the sixth time this season. The Canadiens won 5-2 in the previous meeting.
TOP PERFORMERS: J.T. Miller has 11 goals and 13 assists for the Canucks. Horvat has six goals and three assists over the past 10 games.
Kirby Dach has four goals and 14 assists for the Canadiens. Cole Caufield has scored five goals with two assists over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 6-4-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.3 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.
Canadiens: 5-5-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.4 assists, 4.3 penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.
INJURIES: Canucks: Thatcher Demko: out (lower-body), Jack Studnicka: out (lower-body), Travis Dermott: out (concussion), Tanner Pearson: out (hand), Tucker Poolman: out (undisclosed).
Canadiens: Jonathan Drouin: out (upper-body), Carey Price: out (knee), Emil Heineman: out (thumb), Brendan Gallagher: day to day (lower-body), Paul Byron: out (hip), Mike Hoffman: out (lower-body).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
