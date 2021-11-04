Nashville Predators (5-5-0, fifth in the Central) vs. Vancouver Canucks (4-5-1, sixth in the Pacific)
Vancouver, British Columbia; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canucks -121, Predators +101; over/under is 6
BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver hosts the Nashville Predators after the Canucks took down New York 3-2 in overtime.
Vancouver finished 23-29-4 overall a season ago while going 13-12-3 at home. The Canucks were called for 216 penalties last season averaging 3.9 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes per game.
Nashville finished 31-23-2 overall with a 13-13-2 record on the road in the 2020-21 season. The Predators were called for 208 penalties last season averaging 3.7 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes per game.
The teams face off Friday for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.
Predators: David Rittich: out (covid-19), Mark Borowiecki: day to day (upper body), Filip Forsberg: unknown (upper body).
