Calgary Flames (34-26-15, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (34-34-6, sixth in the Pacific Division)
Vancouver, British Columbia; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks host the Calgary Flames after Quinn Hughes' two-goal game against the St. Louis Blues in the Canucks' 6-5 overtime loss.
Vancouver is 14-6-0 against the Pacific Division and 34-34-6 overall. The Canucks have allowed 271 goals while scoring 250 for a -21 scoring differential.
Calgary is 13-6-3 against the Pacific Division and 34-26-15 overall. The Flames have conceded 229 goals while scoring 235 for a +6 scoring differential.
Friday's game is the third time these teams match up this season. The Canucks won the previous matchup 4-3 in a shootout. Hughes scored two goals in the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Pettersson has scored 35 goals with 60 assists for the Canucks. Jonathan Tanner Miller has six goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games.
Elias Lindholm has 21 goals and 42 assists for the Flames. Tyler Toffoli has five goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 7-2-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.
Flames: 5-3-2, averaging 3.7 goals, six assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.
INJURIES: Canucks: Oliver Ekman-Larsson: out (lower body), Noah Juulsen: day to day (lower body), Vasily Podkolzin: day to day (undisclosed), Ilya Mikheyev: out for season (knee), Tanner Pearson: out for season (hand), Travis Dermott: out (undisclosed), Tucker Poolman: out (undisclosed).
Flames: Oliver Kylington: out (personal), Michael Stone: out (undisclosed), Chris Tanev: day to day (upper body).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
