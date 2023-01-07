Vancouver Canucks (17-18-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (24-13-1, second in the Central Division)
Winnipeg, Manitoba; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks visit the Winnipeg Jets after Andrei Kuzmenko's two-goal game against the Colorado Avalanche in the Canucks' 4-2 win.
Winnipeg has a 24-13-1 record overall and a 15-6-0 record on its home ice. The Jets have a 16-3-0 record in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.
Vancouver has gone 9-8-2 on the road and 17-18-3 overall. The Canucks are 17-3-3 in games they score at least three goals.
Sunday's game is the third time these teams square off this season. The Jets won the last meeting 5-1. Pierre-Luc Dubois scored two goals in the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Morrissey has seven goals and 35 assists for the Jets. Kyle Connor has five goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.
Bo Horvat has 28 goals and 15 assists for the Canucks. Kuzmenko has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 6-4-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.
Canucks: 5-5-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.
INJURIES: Jets: Cole Perfetti: out (upper body), Saku Maenalanen: out (upper-body), Mason Appleton: out (wrist), Logan Stanley: out (lower-body).
Canucks: Thatcher Demko: out (lower-body), Tanner Pearson: out (hand), Tucker Poolman: out (undisclosed).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
