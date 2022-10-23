Carolina Hurricanes (3-1-0, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (0-3-2, seventh in the Pacific Division)
Vancouver, British Columbia; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks look to end a six-game losing streak when they play the Carolina Hurricanes.
Vancouver went 40-30-12 overall and 20-14-7 in home games a season ago. The Canucks committed 3.4 penalties per game and served 8.0 penalty minutes per game last season.
Carolina had a 54-20-8 record overall and a 25-18-4 record on the road last season. The Hurricanes had a +77 goal differential last season, scoring 277 goals while allowing 200.
INJURIES: Canucks: Riley Stillman: day to day (undisclosed), Travis Dermott: out (concussion), Tucker Poolman: day to day (undisclosed).
Hurricanes: Ryan Suzuki: out (upper body), Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Cavan Fitzgerald: out (undisclosed), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles).
