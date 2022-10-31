New Jersey Devils (6-3-0, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (2-5-2, sixth in the Pacific Division)
Vancouver, British Columbia; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks host the New Jersey Devils after Bo Horvat scored two goals in the Canucks' 5-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Vancouver went 40-30-12 overall and 20-14-7 in home games last season. The Canucks scored 246 total goals last season (3.0 per game on 32.0 shots per game).
New Jersey went 27-46-9 overall and 11-26-4 on the road last season. The Devils scored 3.0 goals per game last season while giving up 3.7 per game.
INJURIES: Canucks: Curtis Lazar: out (undisclosed), Quinn Hughes: out (undisclosed), Riley Stillman: out (undisclosed), Travis Dermott: out (concussion), Tucker Poolman: out (undisclosed), Brock Boeser: out (undisclosed).
Devils: Ondrej Palat: out (lower body), Jonathan Bernier: out (hip), Mackenzie Blackwood: day to day (upper-body).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
