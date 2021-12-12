Carolina Hurricanes (19-6-1, first in the Metropolitan) vs. Vancouver Canucks (11-15-2, seventh in the Pacific)
Vancouver, British Columbia; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canucks +108, Hurricanes -128; over/under is 5.5
BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver will attempt to keep its three-game win streak going when the Canucks take on Carolina.
The Canucks are 6-7-1 at home. Vancouver ranks second in the Western Conference with 33.5 shots per game and is averaging 2.4 goals.
The Hurricanes have gone 12-3-1 away from home. Carolina has scored 84 goals and ranks third in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.2 goals per game. Sebastian Aho leads the team with 15.
The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
TOP PERFORMERS: J.T. Miller leads the Canucks with nine goals and has 27 points. Conor Garland has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.
Aho has 32 total points while scoring 15 goals and totaling 17 assists for the Hurricanes. Nino Niederreiter has three goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.
LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 5-5-0, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.5 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .935 save percentage.
Hurricanes: 5-4-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.
INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.
Hurricanes: Tony DeAngelo: out (covid-19 protocols), Jordan Martinook: day to day (lower body), Brett Pesce: out (covid-19 protocols).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.