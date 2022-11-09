Vancouver Canucks (4-6-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (5-6-1, seventh in the Atlantic Division)
Montreal, Quebec; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Canucks -132, Canadiens +110; over/under is 6.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks visit the Montreal Canadiens after Bo Horvat's two-goal game against the Ottawa Senators in the Canucks' 6-4 win.
Montreal is 3-3-0 at home and 5-6-1 overall. The Canadiens rank fifth in NHL play serving 12.5 penalty minutes per game.
Vancouver has gone 2-3-2 on the road and 4-6-3 overall. The Canucks serve 13.9 penalty minutes per game to lead the league.
Wednesday's game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Canucks won 5-3 in the previous matchup. Horvat led the Canucks with two goals.
TOP PERFORMERS: Cole Caufield has eight goals and six assists for the Canadiens. Kirby Dach has two goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.
Horvat has 12 goals and four assists for the Canucks. Elias Pettersson has four goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 5-4-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.9 assists, 4.9 penalties and 15.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.
Canucks: 4-3-3, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.5 assists, 4.7 penalties and 14.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.
INJURIES: Canadiens: Carey Price: out (knee), Emil Heineman: out (thumb), Michael Matheson: out (lower body), Paul Byron: out (hip), Evgenii Dadonov: out (undisclosed).
Canucks: Curtis Lazar: out (undisclosed), Travis Dermott: out (concussion), Tucker Poolman: out (undisclosed).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.