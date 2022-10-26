Vancouver Canucks (0-5-2, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (2-3-2, third in the Pacific Division)
Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks visit the Seattle Kraken after J.T. Miller's two-goal game against the Carolina Hurricanes in the Canucks' 3-2 loss.
Seattle went 6-20-0 in Pacific Division games and had a 27-49-6 record overall last season. The Kraken scored 213 total goals a season ago, averaging 2.6 per game on 29.0 shots per game.
Vancouver went 13-6-7 in Pacific Division games and had a 40-30-12 record overall last season. The Canucks scored 246 goals while allowing 231 last season for a +15 goal differential.
INJURIES: Kraken: Chris Driedger: out (knee), Philipp Grubauer: out (lower-body), Joonas Donskoi: out (upper-body), Yanni Gourde: out (personal).
Canucks: Quinn Hughes: out (undisclosed), Riley Stillman: day to day (undisclosed), Travis Dermott: out (concussion), Tucker Poolman: out (undisclosed), Brock Boeser: day to day (undisclosed).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
