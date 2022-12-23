Vancouver Canucks (13-15-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (18-14-2, fourth in the Pacific Division)
Edmonton, Alberta; Friday, 9 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Oilers -225, Canucks +185; over/under is 6.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks visit the Edmonton Oilers after the Canucks defeated the Seattle Kraken 6-5 in a shootout.
Edmonton has gone 18-14-2 overall with a 3-3-0 record against the Pacific Division. The Oilers have scored 124 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank second in NHL play.
Vancouver is 13-15-3 overall and 8-2-0 against the Pacific Division. The Canucks have a -19 scoring differential, with 102 total goals scored and 121 given up.
The teams meet Friday for the sixth time this season. The Oilers won 5-3 in the last matchup. Mattias Janmark led the Oilers with two goals.
TOP PERFORMERS: Connor McDavid has 29 goals and 36 assists for the Oilers. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has scored eight goals with eight assists over the past 10 games.
Elias Pettersson has scored 13 goals with 21 assists for the Canucks. Bo Horvat has five goals and two assists over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 5-3-2, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.5 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.
Canucks: 5-5-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 4.3 goals per game.
INJURIES: Oilers: Evander Kane: out (wrist), Warren Foegele: out (undisclosed), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Mike Smith: out (undisclosed), Philip Broberg: out (ankle), Ryan McLeod: out (undisclosed).
Canucks: Thatcher Demko: out (lower-body), Travis Dermott: out (concussion), Tanner Pearson: out (hand), Tucker Poolman: out (undisclosed).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.