Vancouver Canucks (0-2-0, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Washington Capitals (1-2-0, sixth in the Metropolitan Division)
Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals take on the Vancouver Canucks in a non-conference matchup.
Washington had a 44-26-12 record overall and a 20-16-8 record at home last season. The Capitals had an 18.4% power play success rate last season, scoring 47 goals on 256 chances.
Vancouver had a 40-30-12 record overall and a 20-16-5 record on the road last season. The Canucks scored 3.0 goals per game last season while giving up 2.8 per game.
INJURIES: Capitals: Carl Hagelin: out (hip), Tom Wilson: out (knee), Nicklas Backstrom: out (hip).
Canucks: Tyler Myers: out (lower body), Ilya Mikheyev: out (lower-body), Travis Dermott: out (concussion), Phillip Di Giuseppe: out (lower body), Tucker Poolman: day to day (undisclosed).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
