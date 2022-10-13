Washington Capitals (0-1-0, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (0-1-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division)
Toronto; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maple Leafs -192, Capitals +158; over/under is 6.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Washington Capitals in Eastern Conference play.
Toronto had a 54-21-7 record overall and a 33-10-2 record at home last season. The Maple Leafs scored 312 total goals last season (3.8 per game on 34.6 shots per game).
Washington went 44-26-12 overall and 26-12-6 on the road last season. The Capitals scored 3.3 goals per game last season while giving up 3.0 per game.
Capitals: 0-1-0, averaging 0.2 goals, 0.3 assists, 0.3 penalties and 0.6 penalty minutes while giving up 0.4 goals per game.
INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Timothy Liljegren: out (hernia), Jordie Benn: out (groin), Carl Dahlstrom: out (shoulder), Rodion Amirov: out (head), Mikhail Abramov: out (back).
Capitals: Carl Hagelin: out (hip), Lars Eller: day to day (illness), Tom Wilson: out (knee), Nicklas Backstrom: out (hip).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.