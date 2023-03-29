Toronto Blue Jays vs. St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis; Thursday, 4:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (0-0); Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (0-0)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Blue Jays -116, Cardinals -103; over/under is 7 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Toronto Blue Jays for the season opener.
St. Louis had a 93-69 record overall and a 53-28 record in home games last season. The Cardinals averaged 8.5 hits per game last season while batting a collective .252.
Toronto had a 92-70 record overall and a 45-36 record on the road last season. The Blue Jays averaged 9.0 hits per game in the 2022 season with 3.2 extra base hits per game.
INJURIES: Cardinals: Wilking Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Adam Wainwright: 15-Day IL (groin)
Blue Jays: None listed.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
