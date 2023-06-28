Houston Astros (42-37, third in the AL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (33-45, fifth in the NL Central)
St. Louis; Wednesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Cristian Javier (7-1, 3.25 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 77 strikeouts); Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (4-5, 4.23 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cardinals -119, Astros -101; over/under is 9 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Houston Astros.
St. Louis has a 33-45 record overall and a 15-22 record in home games. Cardinals pitchers have a collective 4.36 ERA, which ranks ninth in the NL.
Houston has gone 20-18 in road games and 42-37 overall. The Astros have the No. 1 team ERA in the AL at 3.57.
Wednesday's game is the second time these teams square off this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt has 20 doubles, 13 home runs and 40 RBI for the Cardinals. Paul DeJong is 10-for-37 with two doubles, three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.
Alex Bregman has 10 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 49 RBI for the Astros. Yainer Diaz is 12-for-39 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .256 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by four runs
Astros: 3-7, .244 batting average, 5.70 ERA, outscored by 19 runs
INJURIES: Cardinals: Tyler O'Neill: 60-Day IL (back), Ryan Helsley: 15-Day IL (forearm), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
Astros: Jose Altuve: day-to-day (heel), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yordan Alvarez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
