ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals lost their starting catcher to a head injury, then minutes later lost their starting pitcher and manager to ejections. All this and they hadn’t recorded three outs in the game.
Not shockingly, the Cardinals also lost the opening game of their four-game series with the Chicago Cubs, 10-3, in front of an announced crowd of 44,584 at Busch Stadium — the 12th sellout of the season.
The Cubs swatted 14 hits, and the 10 runs were the most given up by the Cardinals since their July 5 loss to the Miami Marlins in Florida.
Cardinals catcher and former Cub Willson Contreras left the game after getting hit in the head by a backswing in the top of the first inning, and that set off a sequence of events that led to starting pitcher Miles Mikolas’ ejection as well as that of manager Oliver Marmol.
Andrew Knizner, who entered the game after Contreras’ injury, provided a bright spot for the Cardinals. He blasted a solo home run in the fourth inning and a two-run home run in the eighth inning to register the first multi-homer game of his major-league career.
Knizner also hit his first career home run into “Big Mac Land” at Busch Stadium. Knizner now has eight home runs this season. He became the fifth catcher in MLB history to come off the bench and hit two home runs in a game. He joined current Cubs manager David Ross (2009), Mark Salas (1987), Carl Sawatski (1962) and Hawk Taylor (1964) as catchers who’ve held that distinction.
Left fielder Tyler O’Neill went 3-for-3 with a walk to reach base four times for the Cardinals.
Right-hander Dakota Hudson ended up making a de facto start out of the bullpen. After taking over for Mikolas in the first inning, he pitched through the fifth inning. He allowed five runs in 4 1/3 innings.
The Cardinals (46-58) trailed by three runs after the first inning, and they weren’t within striking distance after the second inning. They trailed by as many as eight runs in the game.
The Cubs (51-51) have now won four in a row over the Cardinals, including the final three games of their four-game series at Wrigley Field last weekend.
Contreras leaves after blow to head
Contreras left the game win the first inning after he suffered a scalp laceration when he got hit in the helmet with the backswing of Cubs hitter Ian Happ.
With two outs in the first inning, Happ swung and missed at a 2-0 pitch from Mikolas (6-6). Happ’s follow through clubbed Contreras along the right side of helmet and immediately sent Contreras down to the ground in pain.
Contreras, the club’s big free-agent signing this offseason, had been one of the hottest hitters in the National League in recent weeks. Since June 25, he’d led the majors in batting average (.439), on-base percentage (.535) and ranked second in OPS (1.272).
Contreras bled from his head when Marmol and a member of the training staff went to check on him at home plate.
Contreras walked off the field under his own power, and he exchanged a brief hug with Happ on his way to the dugout. The two were teammates with the Cubs, the franchise Contreras spent his entire career with prior to this season.
Mikolas and Marmol shown the door
Happ’s plate appearance continued after Contreras left the game and Knizner took over.
Mikolas’ 2-1 pitch sailed up and inside and narrowly missed hitting Happ. Then the 3-1 pitch from Mikolas — a 94-mph fastball — pegged Happ on his butt.
After the empires conferred with one another on the infield grass, home plate umpire Ryan Additon ejected Mikolas from the game. That marked the ninth ejection of the season for the Cardinals, the first of the year for Mikolas.
As he exited the field, he and Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty yelled back and forth with players in the Cubs dugout, including Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman.
As Hudson entered the game to replace Mikolas, Flaherty and first base umpire Will Little had an exchange near the home dugout. Marmol interjected himself into the exchange, and moments later Little ejected Marmol from the game.
Marmol has now been ejected five times this season and eight times in his managerial career.
Hudson has a tough night
Hudson entered the game with two outs and a runner on in the first inning. He got off to a rocky start as he gave up a single, walked two batters to force in a run and gave up a two-run double to Christopher Morel. The first of the three runs scored in the inning was charged to Mikolas.
Pressed into duty after Mikolas threw just 14 pitches, Hudson pitched 4 1/3 innings in relief of Mikolas. Hudson allowed five runs on nine hits, two walks, struck out three and tossed 93 pitches.
After the first inning, he allowed two runs in the third on back-to-back two-out hits by Yan Gomes and Miles Mastrobuoni. The Cubs pushed another run across in the fourth on Seiya Suzuki’s groundball force out allowed Nico Hoerner to score from third base.
Cardinals stifled by Steele curtain
Cubs starting pitcher Justin Steele, who recorded his 10th win of the season on July 21 against the Cardinals, held the Cardinals to one run on five hits and three walks in six innings. He struck out four.
In back-to-back starts, Steele has limited the Cardinals to three runs in 12 1/3 innings.
He entered the day with the second-lowest ERA in the National League among qualified starting pitchers (2.96), and he had the fifth-best WHIP in the NL (1.11).
