Toronto Blue Jays (22-19, third in the AL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (23-18, second in the NL Central)
St. Louis; Monday, 7:45 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (3-2, 4.83 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (3-2, 1.68 ERA, .99 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -117, Blue Jays -102; over/under is 8 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday to begin a two-game series.
St. Louis has a 10-8 record at home and a 23-18 record overall. The Cardinals have the second-best team batting average in MLB play at .256.
Toronto is 14-8 in home games and 22-19 overall. Blue Jays hitters are batting a collective .233, which ranks eighth in the AL.
The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.
TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt ranks second on the Cardinals with a .342 batting average, and has 16 doubles, six home runs, 18 walks and 29 RBI. Tommy Edman is 12-for-41 with a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has four doubles, seven home runs and 21 RBI for the Blue Jays. Bo Bichette is 10-for-39 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .299 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs
Blue Jays: 5-5, .221 batting average, 2.28 ERA, outscored opponents by one run
INJURIES: Cardinals: Steven Matz: day-to-day (shoulder), Dylan Carlson: day-to-day (hamstring), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O'Neill: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
Blue Jays: Tim Mayza: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tayler Saucedo: 10-Day IL (hip), Nate Pearson: 10-Day IL (mono)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
