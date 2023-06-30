New York Yankees (45-36, third in the AL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (33-47, fifth in the NL Central)
St. Louis; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Luis Severino (1-2, 5.25 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 32 strikeouts); Cardinals: Matthew Liberatore (1-2, 5.60 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cardinals -111, Yankees -108; over/under is 9 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the New York Yankees to start a three-game series.
St. Louis has gone 15-24 at home and 33-47 overall. The Cardinals have a 20-11 record in games when they did not allow a home run.
New York has a 20-17 record on the road and a 45-36 record overall. The Yankees have a 26-7 record in games when they scored at least five runs.
The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt has 20 doubles, 14 home runs and 42 RBI for the Cardinals. Paul DeJong is 9-for-34 with two doubles, three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.
Anthony Rizzo has 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 37 RBI while hitting .269 for the Yankees. Anthony Volpe is 11-for-30 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .262 batting average, 5.56 ERA, outscored by 13 runs
Yankees: 6-4, .226 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs
INJURIES: Cardinals: Tyler O'Neill: 60-Day IL (back), Ryan Helsley: 15-Day IL (forearm), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
Yankees: Anthony Rizzo: day-to-day (elbow), Willie Calhoun: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Aaron Judge: 10-Day IL (toe), Greg Allen: 10-Day IL (hip), Carlos Rodon: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.