New York Yankees (70-38, first in the AL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (59-48, first in the NL Central)
St. Louis; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Frankie Montas (0-0); Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (8-8, 3.11 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 103 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -135, Cardinals +114; over/under is 8 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals, on a seven-game home winning streak, host the New York Yankees.
St. Louis is 59-48 overall and 34-20 at home. Cardinals hitters have a collective .409 slugging percentage to rank ninth in MLB.
New York has a 70-38 record overall and a 29-23 record on the road. The Yankees have the top team on-base percentage in the AL at .330.
Sunday's game is the third time these teams meet this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado has 25 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 64 RBI while hitting .296 for the Cardinals. Lars Nootbaar is 10-for-29 with a double and a home run over the past 10 games.
Andrew Benintendi is 12th on the Yankees with a .304 batting average, and has 15 doubles, two triples, three home runs, 47 walks and 41 RBI. DJ LeMahieu is 12-for-35 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 8-2, .254 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs
Yankees: 4-6, .223 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs
INJURIES: Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery: day-to-day (cramps), Tommy Edman: day-to-day (undisclosed), Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (knee), Juan Yepez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
Yankees: Anthony Rizzo: day-to-day (back), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (foot), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (lat), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (achilles), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
