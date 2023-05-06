ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Cardinals extended a losing steak to eight for the first time in 16 years, losing to the Detroit Tigers 6-5 on Saturday in Adam Wainwright’s return from the injured list as Akil Baddoo hit a go-ahead double in the 10th inning.
St. Louis is on its longest skid since nine straight losses from Sept. 7-15, 2007. At a National League-worst 10-24, the Cardinals are 14 games under .500 for the first time since ending the 1997 season at 73-89.
Baddoo doubled off Giovanny Gallegos (1-2), giving the win to José Cisnero (2-0).
Wainwright, starting his 19th and what he said will be his final major league season, allowed four runs and eight hits over five-plus innings after recovering from a groin injury.
YANKEES 3, RAYS 2
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Harrison Bader flared a two-run single off Kevin Kelly (3-1) in a three-run eighth after DJ LeMahieu hit an RBI double.
Tampa Bay had been 22-0 when scoring first, matching the 1884 St. Louis Maroons of the Union Association for the longest winning streak opening a season when scoring first, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The Rays are 18-3 at Tropicana Field.
Ron Marninaccio (1-1) went 1 1/3 scoreless innings and Ian Hamilton worked around Luke Raley’s two-out double in the ninth for his first major league save.
ROCKIES 5, METS 2
NEW YORK (AP) — Rookie Ezequiel Tovar had three hits, including a two-run homer, and Austin Gomber (3-4) won his third straight outing, allowing two runs and five hits over six innings.
Pierce Johnson struck out two in a one-hit ninth for his fifth save.
Elias Díaz had a pair of two-out RBI singles, boosting his batting average to .452 (14 for 31) with runners in scoring position, and the last-place Rockies won for the fifth time in six games.
Tylor Megill (3-2) walked three in 4 2/3 innings. With a major league-record $355 million payroll, New York (17-17) has lost 10 of 13 since winning eight of nine.
CUBS 4, MARLINS 2
CHICAGO (AP) — Nick Madrigal hit a two-run single in the eighth off A.J. Puk (3-1) and pinch-hitter Miguel Amaya followed with an RBI single for his first big league hit.
Keegan Thompson (2-2) pitched three innings for the win and Adbert Alzolay worked the ninth for his first save since 2021.
GUARDIANS 4, TWINS 3
CLEVELAND (AP) — Steven Kwan connected against Jorge Alcala (0-1) for his first home run since last season to break a 3-3, a seventh-inning tie.
Max Kepler hit a two-run homer and Carlos Correa added a solo shot for the AL Central-leading , who have homered in a team record 18 straight games.
Reliever Trevor Stephan (2-1) allowed Correa’s tying homer in the seventh, and Emmanuel Clase pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his 11th save.
BLUE JAYS 8, PIRATES 2
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Brandon Belt hit a two-run double in a four-run first against Johan Oviedo (2-3). and Toronto extended Pittsburgh's losing streak to a season-high six games after a 20-8 start.
José Berríos (3-3) gave up two runs and five hits over 6 1/3 innings with seven strikeouts and one walk as Toronto won its second straight after a five-game skid.
REDS 5, WHITE SOX 3
CINCINNATI (AP) — TJ Friedl hit a three-run homer off Mike Clevinger (2-3) in the fifth and added an RBI triple in the seventh.
Jonathan India India went 3 for 3 and scored three times.
Derek Law (2-4) pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings, and Alexis Díaz got three outs for his sixth save.
