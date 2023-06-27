Houston Astros (42-36, third in the AL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (32-45, fifth in the NL Central)
St. Louis; Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (7-5, 2.27 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 104 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (4-7, 3.69 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 79 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Astros -118, Cardinals -102; over/under is 8 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Houston Astros after Willson Contreras had four hits against the Cubs on Sunday.
St. Louis has a 32-45 record overall and a 14-22 record at home. The Cardinals are 22-8 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.
Houston has a 20-17 record in road games and a 42-36 record overall. Astros pitchers have a collective 3.56 ERA, which leads MLB.
The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado is second on the Cardinals with 27 extra base hits (10 doubles, two triples and 15 home runs). Jordan Walker is 13-for-35 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.
Jeremy Pena has 16 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 29 RBI for the Astros. Yainer Diaz is 12-for-39 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .251 batting average, 5.46 ERA, outscored by 14 runs
Astros: 3-7, .243 batting average, 5.48 ERA, outscored by 20 runs
INJURIES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty: day-to-day (hip), Tyler O'Neill: 60-Day IL (back), Ryan Helsley: 15-Day IL (forearm), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
Astros: Jose Altuve: day-to-day (heel), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yordan Alvarez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
