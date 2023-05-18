ST. LOUIS (AP) — Willson Contreras hit two three-run homers, Nolan Gorman also homered twice and the St. Louis Cardinals went deep seven times in a home game for the first time in 83 years, beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 16-8 in a slugfest Thursday night.
Nolan Arenado added a two-run homer, and Juan Yepez and Paul DeJong each hit solo homers run for St. Louis.
The Cardinals, who have homered in a season-high seven games in a row, hit seven in a home game for the first time since May 7, 1940, when they did it against the Brooklyn Dodgers. Yepez, Gorman and DeJong hit consecutive homers in the sixth inning.
Freddie Freeman hit a grand slam and Max Muncy added a solo homer for the Dodgers. It was the fourth grand slam for Freeman and his 300th career homer. Los Angeles leads the majors this season with five grand slams and rank second with 74 homers.
The teams’ nine combined home runs set a record for Busch Stadium.
Adam Wainwright (1-0) allowed five runs — two earned — and five hits in 5 1/3 innings for the win in his third start this season.
Dodgers starter Julio Urias (5-4) made his first career start against the Cardinals and it didn’t go well. He gave up six runs in three innings.
ANGELS 6, ORIOLES 5
BALTIMORE (AP) — Shohei Ohtani homered in the first inning and hit a tiebreaking infield single in the eighth, and Hunter Renfroe’s terrific defensive play in the ninth helped Los Angeles hold on for a victory over Baltimore.
Mike Trout also went deep for the Angels, and Anthony Santander and Adley Rutschman homered for Baltimore. Rutschman’s two-run shot in the seventh gave Baltimore a 5-4 lead, but it was short-lived.
Bryan Baker (3-1) was charged with the loss. Chris Devenski (1-0) got the win, and Carlos Estévez pitched the ninth for his 10th save in 10 chances.
With one out in the ninth, Adam Frazier hit a line drive to right, but Renfroe played the ball beautifully off the wall and made a great throw to second to catch Frazier trying for a double.
METS 3, RAYS 2
NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso homered again and the Mets earned consecutive wins for the first time in a month.
The game was tied at 2 before Tommy Pham legged out a bouncer to third with one out in the sixth inning, driving in Jeff McNeil with the infield hit against Zack Littell (0-1).
Tylor Megill (5-2) worked six innings of two-run ball for the win. David Robertson allowed Randy Arozarena’s one-out double in the ninth before finishing his eighth save.
The Mets won consecutive games for the first time since April 20-21 in San Francisco. They won a series for the first time since taking two of three at the Los Angeles Dodgers from April 17-19.
Josh Lowe homered for Tampa Bay, which has dropped four of six.
GUARDIANS 3, WHITE SOX 1
CHICAGO (AP) — Cam Gallagher hit an RBI single during Cleveland’s two-run seventh inning, and the Guardians beat Dylan Cease and the White Sox.
Gabriel Arias homered as Cleveland salvaged the finale of the three-game series. Nick Sandlin (2-1) got four outs for the win, and Emmanuel Clase worked the ninth for his 15th save.
Cleveland’s catchers were 0 for 44 with 26 strikeouts in May before Gallagher’s hit.
Luis Robert Jr. had two hits for Chicago, including a double. Seby Zavala hit an RBI single in the fourth.
Cease (2-3) was charged with three runs and five hits in 6 1/3 innings.
MARLINS 5, NATIONALS 3
MIAMI (AP) — Eury Pérez pitched five solid innings for Miami, earning his first major league win in his second start.
Bryan De La Cruz homered for Miami in the second, extending his hitting streak to a career-high 12 games. Nick Fortes had two hits, including an RBI single in the eighth.
The Marlins stretched their win streak to four games.
The 20-year-old Pérez (1-0) allowed one run and three hits. He struck out six and walked one.
Dylan Floro pitched a scoreless ninth for his fourth save of the season.
Jeimer Candelario homered for Washington. Trevor Williams (1-2) was charged with three runs and five hits in six innings.
YANKEES 4, BLUE JAYS 2
TORONTO (AP) — Aaron Judge hit a two-run homer and New York beat Toronto to win for the 11th time in 16 games.
Nestor Cortes (4-2) allowed two runs and five hits in six-plus innings to snap a four-start winless streak. He struck out six and walked one.
Anthony Volpe also homered for the Yankees, who took three of four from Toronto. Ron Marinaccio finished for his first career save.
Bo Bichette homered as Toronto lost its first home series of the season after winning five straight. José Berríos (3-4) allowed three runs and six hits in 6 2/3 innings, losing for the first time since April 19 at Houston. He walked one and struck out eight.
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
